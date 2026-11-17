You sure can... but there are caveats. While Microsoft has done a commendable job at providing accessibility features for Xbox fans, mouse and keyboard support on Xbox Series X/S isn't universal across all games. Additionally, of the titles that do work with PC-based peripherals, not all of them offer native support. That means certain actions in non-native titles will require you to have a controller nearby to progress.

There are more restrictions, too. There's currently no way to connect a Bluetooth mouse or keyboard to either Xbox Series console. For those looking to hook up their favorite PC gizmos, you're looking at either wired peripherals or ones that come with 2.4GHz dongles.

That's slightly annoying. The best Xbox Series X/S accessories are generally wireless because you're likely sitting a decent distance away from your TV while playing your favorite games. Unless you keep your Xbox at a desk like a PC, wired mice and keyboards are probably out of the question for everyday living room play. Dongles it is, then.

Oh, and there's one more catch. You can't use a mouse to navigate around the Xbox dashboard, which is a bit of a bummer.