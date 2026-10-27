4 drawbacks you should know before buying an Xbox Series X

That really is an Xbox Series X dressed in the official Starfield console wrap Microsoft released back in 2023. And yes, I was basically using it as a glorified Christmas prop by this point (please don't block your console's vents with decorations). Suffice it to say, my Xbox Series X was no longer worth it to me, so I promptly sold it.

The market forces that have seen Xbox Series X prices skyrocket lately make it much less financially appealing than the box I bought back in 2020. So much of the reasoning behind console costs is down to global firms' desire to quench the insatiable memory and storage thirst of AI data centers.

When the Xbox Series X first shipped for $499 in November 2020, it looked like a relatively good value. Here was a small, 4K/60 fps capable box that could do ray tracing. Compared to the disastrous launch of its DRM-obsessed Xbox One predecessor that cost $500 back in 2013, the Series X looked destined to become a sales success.

Skip forward to 2026, and average Xbox Series X prices range anywhere from $725-$900 depending on storage configurations. The 1TB disc-based model generally sells for around $799, while the digital-only "Robot White" is $750.

For those with plenty of disposable cash, the investment could still be worth it. The Xbox Series X is the second most powerful console on the market, and a terrific gaming machine. Yet in the current financial climate, a 60 percent price increase makes it a much harder sell, especially for aging hardware.