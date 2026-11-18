The first step is to rule out bad hardware that's not your drive. Try plugging it into another port, or swapping in another matching USB or Thunderbolt cable. Thunderbolt cables cover charging, data transfer and video, so it's always good practice to use the right cable and port. Remember also that all external drives require a power supply. Some USB ports on your computer might not have sufficient power, and of course if a drive has a jack for an AC adapter, you're not getting anywhere until that adapter is plugged in. Try plugging a drive into a second computer, if you have one.

Drives can however be detected by Windows or macOS but still fail to load, possibly because they haven't been formatted correctly. In Windows 11, open Device Manager by searching for it in the taskbar, then expand the Disk drives section. If your drive shows up, you may be able to bring it back by right-clicking on it, then selecting Properties > Volumes > Populate.

Next, click on Disk Management and look for the disk number you should've seen a moment ago. If there's no drive letter assigned, you may be able to assign one. But if the drive is missing NTFS formatting, you may have to reformat it if you want it to work with Windows. You'll lose any existing data on the disk, so treat this option as a last resort. Before reformatting, it's wiser to try Windows' CHKDSK utility. Open the Terminal app using taskbar search, then enter chkdsk [drive letter] /r. This will attempt to both fix errors and recover bad sectors.

On Macs, the catch-all software solution is typically Disk Utility. Once you've opened the app, select View > Show All Devices. If you see your drive, click on the indented entry and then select Mount at the top of the app. Should that not work, click First Aid instead. This may let you repair errors without losing data. If not, Disk Utility will let you reformat, once again at the cost of wiping a drive clean.