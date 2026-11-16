Hands-on (and off) with Mercedes-Benz's upcoming MB.Drive Assist Pro system

My first go was behind the wheel of a GLS, Mercedes-Benz's largest and most luxurious SUV. In the high-performance AMG flavor, it's also reasonably fun to drive, but my job for the morning was to sit back and take my hands off the wheel.

Hands-Free Highway Assist is an upcoming feature that will let the driver go hands-free on limited, designated, divided highways. The driver will need to keep paying attention — an eye-tracking camera ensures that — but they can at least sit back and let the car handle the highway drone at speeds up to 85 mph.

I started in Alameda and made my way up to the 880, a highway still littered with the remains of the morning gridlock. Once there, I just turned on cruise control and waited for the visual indicators on the gauge cluster and heads-up display to change from a green steering wheel with green hands to a green steering wheel with gray hands.

That subtle cue proved to be the first problem. In the bright California morning sunlight, I struggled to spot the subtle color change on the HUD. On the gauge cluster, the indicator is positioned up in the corner, blocked by the steering wheel.

But eventually I spotted the signal, took my hands off, and that was that. The SUV and I just kept on going. It was entirely uneventful, which is exactly how these things are supposed to go. That didn't mean it was a completely passive experience, though. Traffic was thick and moving at various speeds across many lanes, and before long the GLS started to pick its way through, moving with intention and even aggression at times to maintain my chosen speed.

As my exit approached, it even changed lanes to the right, ensuring I was in as good a position as possible to get where I needed to go.