If you have come to the determination that a scammer has your email address, you may start to wonder if you should worry. Or perhaps you're pondering what next steps can be taken to be sure that it doesn't happen again. Scammers simply being able to email you is going to make your inbox a lot more cluttered with spam and suspicious links, of course, but aside from changing to an entirely different email, it's important to just exercise due diligence.

One way you can do this is to simply verify exactly how severe it is by using something like Have I Been Pwned, which can tell you if the email was involved in a breach, as well as how many and which specific ones it was. Avoid clicking links or opening emails that you think look a bit off, especially emails from companies that are asking you for money. Major companies are impersonated every single day, and it's highly unlikely that any of them would email you to ask for money. If they do, log into your account with them from their website (not by clicking a link in the email) or call the company directly to verify the email is legit.

On the other hand, if your email has actually been hacked and compromised, that's when you need to look into taking some serious action, as the email could potentially be used to impersonate you or scam your friends and family. Start by changing your password to something more complex than before and enabling two-factor authentication, but also alert everyone you know to not open any email from you until you get it recovered.