How do scammers get your email address in the first place?
Scammers have lots of sneaky ways to get — and use — your data.
Having an email address means you can stay in touch with friends, family members and co-workers, but it also means that it's vulnerable to all sorts of scammers who want to use it to steal from you and others. That trade-off is usually one we all have to get used to, but sometimes it feels like it's an unfair game, and precisely how scammers actually get access to your email still seems like it's shrouded in mystery for some.
When a scammer does have your email address, they unfortunately have a staggeringly wide range of options and potential uses for it. If you notice that you're starting to get a lot of spam and phishing emails impersonating popular brands looking for money, it's likely that a scammer does have your email address.
It can be scary and make you feel helpless, but defending yourself against scammers and people attempting to steal your information through your email is most certainly doable.
How scammers actually get your email address to begin with
As sad as it may sound, scammers actually have a ton of ways to get your email address, and one of the most surefire ways they can get yours is through data breaches. Any time you sign up for some sort of online service, you're giving them your email and are then at the mercy of their security systems. We've most likely all had the letters that come in the mail telling us that their company's security was breached, and that your data was potentially stolen.
In the aftermath of a data breach, your email address will most likely sit alongside potentially millions of others in the more severe attacks. If your email was one of the ones impacted by the breach, it's more than likely that it will find its way onto dark web markets, where many scammers do their business.
Outside of data breaches, sometimes your email can get lifted right out from underneath you. Some scammers use what's called a web scraper, which was originally used for more ethical means to determine the actual size of the internet. Most good things in life are ruined by scammers, who have continuously used web scrapers to steal email addresses from public social media pages, dating profiles and online message boards.
Steps you can take to improve your security against scammers
If you have come to the determination that a scammer has your email address, you may start to wonder if you should worry. Or perhaps you're pondering what next steps can be taken to be sure that it doesn't happen again. Scammers simply being able to email you is going to make your inbox a lot more cluttered with spam and suspicious links, of course, but aside from changing to an entirely different email, it's important to just exercise due diligence.
One way you can do this is to simply verify exactly how severe it is by using something like Have I Been Pwned, which can tell you if the email was involved in a breach, as well as how many and which specific ones it was. Avoid clicking links or opening emails that you think look a bit off, especially emails from companies that are asking you for money. Major companies are impersonated every single day, and it's highly unlikely that any of them would email you to ask for money. If they do, log into your account with them from their website (not by clicking a link in the email) or call the company directly to verify the email is legit.
On the other hand, if your email has actually been hacked and compromised, that's when you need to look into taking some serious action, as the email could potentially be used to impersonate you or scam your friends and family. Start by changing your password to something more complex than before and enabling two-factor authentication, but also alert everyone you know to not open any email from you until you get it recovered.