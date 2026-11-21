The biggest issue with used AirPods is hygiene. AirPods that have spent their last life stuck in someone else's ears will be rife with earwax and other skin oils if they haven't been given a proper clean. Apple Support publishes guidelines on how to clean AirPods with methods for each model, so it is possible to pick up a used pair that's completely hygienic. But this doesn't mean any old seller will have done their due diligence, and it's not obvious whether a used pair has been rigorously cleaned or if it's just had its obvious gunk removed.

Second-hand AirPods also use standard lithium-ion batteries, which lose capacity over time as each charge cycle ages them. Where this becomes a special risk is that, unlike iPhones, there's no way to know how long your AirPod battery will last. This makes it easy for scammers to charge you too much for a pair near death's door.