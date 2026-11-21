Why deep discounts on used Apple AirPods just aren't worth it
AirPods are expensive, but there are better ways to get them cheaper than the used market.
Ever since Apple removed the classic 3.5mm headphone jack, AirPods have taken center stage. While you can expect your AirPods to last a good while, nothing lasts forever. You'll eventually need new AirPods if you want to stick with the wireless zeitgeist. Still, it's better to think twice before buying used AirPods to save a quick buck.
The latest AirPods, the AirPods 5, start at around $129. Other than switching to wired headphones or more affordable AirPod alternatives, you may have to wait for a price drop to grab a pair on a budget. And while second-hand tech is a great way to get expensive stuff on the cheap, this doesn't necessarily apply to AirPods.
The risks of buying used AirPods
The biggest issue with used AirPods is hygiene. AirPods that have spent their last life stuck in someone else's ears will be rife with earwax and other skin oils if they haven't been given a proper clean. Apple Support publishes guidelines on how to clean AirPods with methods for each model, so it is possible to pick up a used pair that's completely hygienic. But this doesn't mean any old seller will have done their due diligence, and it's not obvious whether a used pair has been rigorously cleaned or if it's just had its obvious gunk removed.
Second-hand AirPods also use standard lithium-ion batteries, which lose capacity over time as each charge cycle ages them. Where this becomes a special risk is that, unlike iPhones, there's no way to know how long your AirPod battery will last. This makes it easy for scammers to charge you too much for a pair near death's door.
The better options that make used AirPods not worth the risk
These issues and others, such as the plethora of fakes on the market, make buying used AirPods a gamble. Another problem with buying used is that there are many ways to save on AirPods without going pre-owned. While used pairs can be deeply discounted, there's only a small gap in savings between taking that plunge and buying smart.
There are still a lot of new and sealed AirPods on the market. The recently discontinued (but still supported) AirPods 4 can be found for a reasonable price on sites like eBay and Amazon, still in their unopened packaging, which is a safer way to save.