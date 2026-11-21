Aesthetics is the reason so many PC players want to put together a custom-built gaming rig. In an era where a lot of us are panic-buying PCs to avoid RAMageddon 2026, and with memory costs currently at sky-high levels, it's understandable that gamers want to be able to view their glowing RGB RAM sticks.

The main reason PC players want a glass-panel rig, though, is to showcase their GPU. I've been building PCs since 2004, and the amount I dropped on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card still occasionally makes me weep. The MSRP of the fastest consumer GPU is $1,999. Yet due to AI-related stock shortages, I paid a smidge more than that. So of course I want a glass-panel PC case so I can constantly view a component that costs way more than my junky car!

Glass panels are also a great way to show off other components. I've owned a liquid-cooled system for a few years, and my specific model allows me to view the exact temperature it's running at via the small LCD on the CPU pump. This looks pretty (you can cycle custom animations with my NZXT Kraken Elite 360), and I can keep an eye on a key processor metric at a glance.

Functionally, there are slightly less glamorous practical upsides to owning a rig with glass panels. While glass won't improve performance or cooling, a see-through panel lets you inspect components. Transparent cases can let you see fans that might have unexpectedly stopped spinning, spot dust buildup or check whether a motherboard cable is coming too close to a GPU's spinning fans.