You can download huge files in no time at all, but online games are still slow and video calls are a series of "sorry, you go first" moments. In the meantime, your speed test is brazenly reporting 500 Mbps, as if that's supposed to put the matter to rest.

Ping is the missing number here: it measures the time it takes for data to travel to a server and back. Bandwidth refers to the maximum rate at which data can be transmitted through your connection, which is typically what your internet speed represents. However, this doesn't necessarily indicate the speed of response for individual requests. A 50ms ping or under is great for most online games, but at, say, 800ms, it takes almost an entire second for the round trip.

Sudden fluctuations in latency (jitter) and lost packets only exacerbate the situation. Even on a high-speed connection, congestion at home and on the way to a far-flung server can cause problems.