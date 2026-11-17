Jensen Huang threw in the towel on November 12, resigning as NVIDIA's CEO after founding the company more than three decades ago. NVIDIA's market value subsequently fell below $4 trillion for the first time since July 2025 before the week was out, leaving the market in a state of flux.

With Black Friday less than two weeks away, people want to know whether they can get their mitts on some cheap NVIDIA. While some mean the stock, which closed at around $162 on Friday, others mean the RTX 5080 they've had their eyes on all year. Spoiler alert: only one price has fallen, and it'll take more than a CEO scandal to move the needle on the other.

NVIDIA's graphics cards were already selling way beyond their list prices before Huang's scandal began, because AI data centers have spent the year swallowing the memory those cards need. The RTX 5080, for example, debuted at $999 and now starts at $1,999. The RTX 5090 was $1,999 at launch and sells at close to $7,000 at the lower end. Black Friday has a long record of barely denting GPU prices, and this year retailers have even less room than usual.