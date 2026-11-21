Old tech has a way of hanging around. You might have a drawer of chargers and cables from outdated devices, or a box of your former phones. There could even be a laptop or two tucked away in a closet. In the age of streaming services, you might also have an old CD or DVD player collecting dust somewhere in your home.

Luckily, enterprising folks on the internet have been working on creative ways to repurpose old CD and DVD players, or at least parts of them, and turn them into a variety of projects. These DIY efforts range in their level of difficulty and skill required to produce. But, if you're handy and already comfortable with electronics, you might glean some inspiration and finally give that old DVD or CD player some new life.

Plus, tackling one of these projects might be another way to keep old electronics out of the landfill and cut down on the amount of e-waste you're producing. Here are five clever things you can still do with an old DVD or CD player.