Don't throw away your old USB charging cables — Repurpose them instead

Most of us have a drawer or box where we keep a tangled pile of old USB cables on top of other cables we probably shouldn't be holding on to. Maybe those charging cables came with a phone you upgraded from three models ago, or maybe they were included with headphones, speakers or a printer you no longer own. Whatever the source, these cables pile up faster than most people realize, especially if you tend to grab newer and faster models every so often.

When decluttering, the instinct may be to throw them straight into the trash, but you should really reconsider. A cable that no longer matches your current devices isn't necessarily useless. Many old USB cables still carry a current perfectly well — they just don't fit the connector on your newest phone or laptop. Others may be worn, frayed or missing a connector altogether, but the copper wiring and durable plastic sheathing still have practical value. Using a frayed cable to conduct a current may pose a fire risk, so be sure you know what you're doing before reusing wiring to power something new. Proceed with extreme caution, or use the cable for one of the current-free uses below.

Rather than defaulting to the trash can or the donation box, there are genuinely creative ways to put those cables back to work. Some ideas require nothing more than a pair of scissors and a few minutes; others call for basic tools like wire cutters and a soldering iron if you're comfortable with electronic projects. Either way, the goal is the same: Get more use out of materials you already own before deciding they're destined for a recycling bin.