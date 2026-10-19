Don't throw away your old USB charging cables — Repurpose them instead
Turn your junk drawer’s tangled pile of old USB cables into useful everyday tools and crafts.
Most of us have a drawer or box where we keep a tangled pile of old USB cables on top of other cables we probably shouldn't be holding on to. Maybe those charging cables came with a phone you upgraded from three models ago, or maybe they were included with headphones, speakers or a printer you no longer own. Whatever the source, these cables pile up faster than most people realize, especially if you tend to grab newer and faster models every so often.
When decluttering, the instinct may be to throw them straight into the trash, but you should really reconsider. A cable that no longer matches your current devices isn't necessarily useless. Many old USB cables still carry a current perfectly well — they just don't fit the connector on your newest phone or laptop. Others may be worn, frayed or missing a connector altogether, but the copper wiring and durable plastic sheathing still have practical value. Using a frayed cable to conduct a current may pose a fire risk, so be sure you know what you're doing before reusing wiring to power something new. Proceed with extreme caution, or use the cable for one of the current-free uses below.
Rather than defaulting to the trash can or the donation box, there are genuinely creative ways to put those cables back to work. Some ideas require nothing more than a pair of scissors and a few minutes; others call for basic tools like wire cutters and a soldering iron if you're comfortable with electronic projects. Either way, the goal is the same: Get more use out of materials you already own before deciding they're destined for a recycling bin.
How to reuse USB cables that still work
Before cutting into any cable, it's worth testing whether it still conducts power. Such a cable doesn't need to get thrown out. It can keep doing exactly what it was designed for, just in a smaller or more specialized role.
Create a dedicated charging station: Gather up your working cables, bundle them near an outlet close to your desk or kitchen counter and label each one by device type. This keeps cables organized and ensures you're not trying to locate a charger every time a phone or tablet runs low. Even if the cable can't fast-charge your phone, it'll still provide a little bit of power while you're making dinner without having to hunt for a charger in another room.
Put together a dedicated travel charging kit: Those spare cables are just what you need when you go on vacation. If you happen to forget one at the airport or in the hotel room, you won't cry over losing the "good cable." Plus, keeping a separate set packed in a small travel bag means you're never scrambling to gather your tech before a vacation or an unexpected trip.
Reuse cables to power small accessories: Those USB cables you no longer use with your phone and tablet can be just what you need to power LED lights behind your monitor or to illuminate a dark desk corner. If you have basic electronic skills, those old cables with working USB connectors can also power small DIY projects, like simple sensors. You'll probably need a soldering iron and some patience, but you can definitely turn a drawer full of cables into something functional.
How to repurpose USB cables for household and craft projects
Even cables that no longer charge anything reliably still have raw materials worth salvaging. Depending on your imagination and your expertise, there are loads of things you can do with those materials.
The copper core makes surprisingly effective garden twine. Once stripped of its outer shielding and inner insulation, the bare or tinned copper strands are pliable enough to gently tie tomato vines to garden stakes, for instance. In a pinch, the entire cable can even be used to tie a tree to a support stake during a storm.
Indoors, intact cables can be repurposed as plant hangers or picture supports. Cut the connectors from both ends, loop the cable around a pot or a frame and secure it with a knot or hook.
Crafters can have so much fun with such cables. Coiling a flexible cable into a tight spiral and gluing it in place creates a simple coaster. Cable segments threaded through holes drilled into drawers can make unconventional handles if they're secured with a knot or washer. You can even turn these cables, especially ones covered in braided nylon, into keychain lanyards or zipper pulls. If you want to take things a step further, you can make keychains for all family members, leaving the USB connector on the cable. Then, you can find matching female USB ends, arrange them on a tiny plank of some sort, and create a distinctive key mount to put by the door.
For artsy folks, there's also the option of stripping the cables and using those to braid some cool-looking bracelets. You could also arrange them on a canvas or a wood board to create wire art, or make a sculpture out of them by using some armature wire to create the shape, et cetera.
Why you should repurpose and recycle
Even with creative reuse, some cables genuinely reach the end of their usefulness. If that's the case for your cables, you should look into recycling rather than throwing them in the trash. USB cables are made primarily of copper and plastics, materials that don't break down quickly in a landfill. The UN's Global E-waste Monitor 2024 found the world generated 69 million tons of e-waste in 2022, yet only 22.3 percent of it was documented as properly collected and recycled.
Repurposing cables helps keep them out of that waste stream longer and reduces the demand for manufacturing new ones. Big retailers like Best Buy and Staples accept old cables and other small electronics for recycling, often at no cost. If a cable is still in good working order but you simply don't need it, you could also donate it to a local school or nonprofit that runs STEM programs where they could use spare components.