The process of pairing and iPhone or iPad to a HomeView device is simple. You just have to hold your phone or tablet near the smart display that's powered on. You'll then see a card pop up, similar to a new set of AirPods or other Apple devices. If you're not running the latest iOS or iPadOS software, you'll be prompted to update. Follow the on-screen directions (more on those below) and you're good to go.

If you don't see a card, or if you close it accidentally, there is a more manual setup method for the HomeView. After you update your operating system, open the Home app on your phone or tablet. If you've never used it before, you have to set up a new Home. Tap the + icon at the top-right corner of the screen, then Add New Home and give it a name. You will automatically be listed as the Home's Resident (Owner). If you already have a Home set up, tap the ellipsis icon at the top right, choose a Home and make sure you're its Resident (Owner).

Next, open the Find My app and then make sure Shared From is set to This iPhone or This iPad. If it's not set to that option, and you see Use This [device] as My Location, tap it. Check that your phone's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are switched on. If you haven't powered on your HomeView yet, do it now. Unlock your iPhone or iPad and place it near the HomeView to see a Set Up screen appear on your device.

Now, it's time to pair your devices. You'll see a prompt on your iPhone or iPad, asking you to Center HomeView in the camera frame to capture the animation on the bigger screen. You can also tap on Enter Passcode Manually to get HomeView to show you a four-digit passcode instead. After the frame in the setup screen turns green, the process begins.

You will be asked which Home to add the HomeView to. After you've chosen, you'll get to the Where will you use this HomeView screen, where you'll have to choose the room where you want to add it to. Take note that you may be asked to update the HomeView software. After the update is done, you'll go through more prompts, including one that asks if you want your HomeView to match your iPhone settings, like your Wi-Fi network and Siri voice. Another prompt asks if you want the HomeView to be able to show personal content like messages. Once you're done, the display will show an animation while it's undergoing configuration.