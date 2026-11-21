Sony might not have been the first to release a magnetic cassette player, but it sure made them popular. Its Walkman players changed how people listened to music. Tapes once reserved for listening at home or in the car could now be strapped to your belt.

At the time, it took a while to convince skeptics and consumers to try a 14-ounce tape player without recording capabilities. But with the help of street-level marketing, the now-iconic TPS-L2 Walkman (which we've asked readers to review) went on to sell 30,000 units in two months after its 1979 debut in Japan. In 1986, the word "Walkman" even made its way into the Oxford English Dictionary, cementing a portable audio legacy that collectors still hunt down.

Sony sold over 200 million cassette-based players before it stopped making them in 2010. Originally called Soundabout in the US, the player eventually had its branding standardized to Walkman. Sony would rule over personal audio players for about two decades before MP3 players and the iPod took over. Here's what you'd have paid for one of its most recognizable pieces of hardware back then and how much Sony's newer audio devices cost.