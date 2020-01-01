Latest in Gear

Image credit: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO via Getty Images

Share your favorite memories of the original Walkman

As well as any criticisms of this groundbreaking device.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago
Japan's electronics giant Sony employee dispays the first model of Sony's stereo cassete player "Walkman TPS-L2" at the company's museum in Tokyo on July 1, 2009. Thirty years ago Sony launched the Walkman, a gadget which revolutionised the way people around the world listened to music but has since been overtaken by an icon of the digital age. Sony sold 30,000 Walkmans in the first two months after its launch, and 50 million within a decade. AFP PHOTO / Yoshikazu TSUNO (Photo credit should read YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images)
YOSHIKAZU TSUNO via Getty Images

This week marks the 41st anniversary of the very first Walkman: the TPS-L2, a metal-cased, blue-and-silver box that sold more than 30,000 units in the first two months of its release. It led the way for Sony to sell over 200 million cassette-based players by the time production ended in 2010. I can still recall my dad’s horror at seeing me pack a full box of cassette tapes into the car for a road trip, with my Walkman an ever-present companion throughout high school. To this day I still own well over 100 cassettes, including a few dozen mixtapes that friends made for me (a practice that simply cannot be replicated by a Spotify playlist). 

To commemorate the anniversary of the first Walkman, head on over to the product page for the TPS-L2 and leave a user review that includes your fondest memories of the device. Tell us all the things you liked (or didn’t like) about the first Walkman -- and don’t leave anything out! Remember, the best reviews are included in upcoming user review roundup articles.

Write a review for the Sony Walkman TPS-L2

Note: As usual, comments are off for this post because we want to hear all you have to say over on the Walkman TPS-L2 product page!

