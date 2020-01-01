Share your favorite memories of the original Walkman

This week marks the 41st anniversary of the very first Walkman: the TPS-L2, a metal-cased, blue-and-silver box that sold more than 30,000 units in the first two months of its release. It led the way for Sony to sell over 200 million cassette-based players by the time production ended in 2010. I can still recall my dad’s horror at seeing me pack a full box of cassette tapes into the car for a road trip, with my Walkman an ever-present companion throughout high school. To this day I still own well over 100 cassettes, including a few dozen mixtapes that friends made for me (a practice that simply cannot be replicated by a Spotify playlist).

