It's easy to get rattled when you see a new, strange device connect to your network for the first time. Most gateways and routers, provided by your ISP or purchased separately, come with companion apps that send you notifications when new devices connect to your network. Unfortunately, those new devices aren't always properly identified. For instance, a friend may connect with an Android device, (and if they are having trouble, you can suggest they clear their Android cache) but your app may identify it as a string of letters and numbers, or just "unknown." Not very helpful. This is because of safety and privacy features on the connecting devices, but how are you supposed to know what it is and when to block it from your network?

Start with your router's app. Keep in mind that every app is different, so there's no universal method for walking you through this. Look for terms like "connected devices" or "attached devices" to open a list of all connected, recently connected and unknown devices. If you jump on a PC and use the browser, your ISP's instructions or the manual for your router and modem/gateway (or learning the difference between a router, modem, and gateway) will help walk you through it. You'll need the administrative login as well, but it may be different from the password you regularly use to join Wi-Fi.

Don't just start blocking anything and everything. Look at the MAC address on each connected device, then match it to the MAC address on the devices in your home. Most Androids and iPhones will let you access the Wi-Fi/MAC address in the Settings. On an iPhone, access Settings > Wi-Fi Network > Wi-Fi Address. On most Androids, access Settings > About Device > Status Information or Hardware Information.