How to block a device from your home network
Lock down a home network by tracking down MAC addresses, tweaking your router’s access controls and kicking unwanted users off your Wi-Fi.
It's easy to get rattled when you see a new, strange device connect to your network for the first time. Most gateways and routers, provided by your ISP or purchased separately, come with companion apps that send you notifications when new devices connect to your network. Unfortunately, those new devices aren't always properly identified. For instance, a friend may connect with an Android device, (and if they are having trouble, you can suggest they clear their Android cache) but your app may identify it as a string of letters and numbers, or just "unknown." Not very helpful. This is because of safety and privacy features on the connecting devices, but how are you supposed to know what it is and when to block it from your network?
Start with your router's app. Keep in mind that every app is different, so there's no universal method for walking you through this. Look for terms like "connected devices" or "attached devices" to open a list of all connected, recently connected and unknown devices. If you jump on a PC and use the browser, your ISP's instructions or the manual for your router and modem/gateway (or learning the difference between a router, modem, and gateway) will help walk you through it. You'll need the administrative login as well, but it may be different from the password you regularly use to join Wi-Fi.
Don't just start blocking anything and everything. Look at the MAC address on each connected device, then match it to the MAC address on the devices in your home. Most Androids and iPhones will let you access the Wi-Fi/MAC address in the Settings. On an iPhone, access Settings > Wi-Fi Network > Wi-Fi Address. On most Androids, access Settings > About Device > Status Information or Hardware Information.
Block the device or change the Wi-Fi password
When you find an out-of-place device on the list and determine that it's not yours, open its entry in your router's app and look for an option to block. Depending on the router, it might be under "Access Control," "MAC Filtering" or something along those lines. Follow the instructions for your router or gateway model. On a Netgear router, for instance, controls are under Advanced, Security and Access Control.Make sure you enable the feature and select the device you want to block or remove. Just make sure you don't accidentally block the device you're using for access. That'll be a fun little puzzle to unravel.
Always read what each setting does. Pausing is not the same as removing or blocking. Removing doesn't necessarily mean the device can't reconnect. If you want to block a device, you need to block it for certain. Of course, a strange device connected to your Wi-Fi is a strong indicator that someone knows your password. Naturally, that needs to change. Pronto. If a neighbor is accessing your network without your permission, blocking their device won't solve the problem because they can simply access it again with another device.
The faster you change the password — or consider whether a passkey vs password is better — the better. Create and save a new and very unique password for your Wi-Fi network. If you need more ways to secure yourself, there are other steps you can take right now to be safer online.
Writing your Wi-Fi password down is often discouraged, which is entirely understandable. But if that's the best way you have of remembering it, place the password somewhere safe, where nobody can find it but you and your family. Please don't tape it to your router or your computer screen.
How do I keep my home network secure?
Once you've removed every unwanted device from your network and changed your password, you need to avoid the common mistakes to avoid when setting up a home network to turn it into a fortress. You need more than a unique password for your Wi-Fi access. Change the administrator password that protects your router's settings too. Changing your Wi-Fi password has no effect on the administrator password, so both need a fresh start. Next, dig into your router's wireless security settings. If your equipment supports it, use WPA3 Personal or WPA2 Personal. WEP and WPA are outdated. Make sure your router's firmware is up-to-date and that automatic updates are enabled. If your model is getting a little long in the tooth and is no longer supported, it's time for an upgrade.
For visitors and vacationing family members, set up a guest network with its own unique password. That way, you don't have to hand out your own and run the risk of your password access spreading. Review the connected device list now and then. You don't have to look at it daily, but it's a good idea to keep an eye on it so you can catch any new and unexpected additions. Some apps will let you rename the devices. Take the time to do so, and you'll always know what is what.
Last but not least, turn off SSID broadcasting. You can hide your network name, so your neighbor or whoever is intruding on your home network can't see it on their Wi-Fi list. To connect new devices, you'll need to manually type in your network name. Intruders can spoof SSIDs and, with network scanners, find a hidden SSID. Which is why you should stay vigilant and check your app often. Make sure any new traffic is legitimate.