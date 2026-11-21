The trade-offs of using Apple's AirPods Max headphones
Apple's AirPods Max sound great, but they come with a lot of compromises for $549 headphones.
There's a lot to love about the AirPods Max, Apple's premium headphones that recently got a nice update with improved ANC and the H2 chip. For iPhone users, they definitely play nicely with the Apple ecosystem thanks to features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness and Live Translation, not to mention that the audio quality is really good. But the AirPods Max aren't perfect. At $549, they're too expensive for headphones that haven't changed much since 2020. They're also heavy and come with a clunky case. If you've been thinking about buying the AirPods Max, there are a few trade-offs you definitely need to consider before making your decision.
Heavy, clunky and stuck with a terrible case
The AirPods Max are quite heavy compared to their main competitors, and that might bother some people. It's true that they have a super-premium design made of aluminum and steel, but all that adds up to 386 grams (13.6 ounces). By comparison, the mostly plastic Beats 360 weigh only 294 grams (10.4 ounces) and definitely feel lighter when you wear them for more than an hour. Wearing the AirPods Max for long periods of time, like during a long flight, can really make you aware of that extra bulk.
Although they're made with premium materials, the AirPods Max's design is also a bit clunky, especially when it comes to the Smart Case. There's no power button on the AirPods Max. Instead, they rely on the Smart Case to enter sleep mode — which has magnets to tell the headphones that they're stored away and not in use. The thing is, Apple's Smart Case doesn't really protect the AirPods Max. The headband stays exposed and it can easily be damaged if you throw your headphones into a backpack with anything sharp. The ear cups aren't fully protected either. The headphones also don't fold up (only the ear cups rotate flat), so they take up a lot of space in a bag.
There are many complaints about the AirPods Max headband peeling over time — and since the AirPods Max 2 have exactly the same design as the first generation, it's very unlikely that anything has changed here. There are third-party cases for the AirPods Max that include the magnets needed to put the headphones into sleep mode, but you'll have to spend a few extra dollars on top of the $549 price to fix a design flaw.
Condensation and almost no repairs
Another major complaint about the AirPods Max is condensation inside the ear cups. A lawsuit filed in 2025 claimed that this moisture could degrade sound quality and cause the ear detection feature to malfunction over time, although a judge later dismissed the case. This problem persists with the AirPods Max 2, and iFixit says there are no visible changes to the internal seals — although Apple claims that the moisture is easy to spot and clean since the ear cups are easily removable. Still, it's something to keep in mind.
Repairing the AirPods Max is also very difficult. It's not impossible, unlike the smaller AirPods, but taking the headphones apart requires specialized tools and removing a lot of adhesive strips. Apple charges $79 for battery replacements, and that's the only repair the company offers. If any other hardware component fails, Apple replaces the headphones with a new pair, and that service typically costs around $300. For that price, you can buy a good pair of new headphones — like the new Beats 360, which compare to the AirPods Max in many ways. You are able to replace the ear pads yourself as needed, since these snap on and off easily. A pair of those will cost you $69, unless you opt for a third-party option
For audiophiles, the AirPods Max also seem to fall a little short. It's not that they sound bad — they actually sound great. But they still lack codecs for high-res audio over Bluetooth, so you'll need a USB-C cable to get lossless audio. Many other premium headphones on the market already support codecs such as LDAC and aptX HD for higher audio quality over Bluetooth.
When you put it all in perspective, the AirPods Max seem way too expensive for what they offer. It's a good product, but it's not exceptional for $549.