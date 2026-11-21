The AirPods Max are quite heavy compared to their main competitors, and that might bother some people. It's true that they have a super-premium design made of aluminum and steel, but all that adds up to 386 grams (13.6 ounces). By comparison, the mostly plastic Beats 360 weigh only 294 grams (10.4 ounces) and definitely feel lighter when you wear them for more than an hour. Wearing the AirPods Max for long periods of time, like during a long flight, can really make you aware of that extra bulk.

Although they're made with premium materials, the AirPods Max's design is also a bit clunky, especially when it comes to the Smart Case. There's no power button on the AirPods Max. Instead, they rely on the Smart Case to enter sleep mode — which has magnets to tell the headphones that they're stored away and not in use. The thing is, Apple's Smart Case doesn't really protect the AirPods Max. The headband stays exposed and it can easily be damaged if you throw your headphones into a backpack with anything sharp. The ear cups aren't fully protected either. The headphones also don't fold up (only the ear cups rotate flat), so they take up a lot of space in a bag.

There are many complaints about the AirPods Max headband peeling over time — and since the AirPods Max 2 have exactly the same design as the first generation, it's very unlikely that anything has changed here. There are third-party cases for the AirPods Max that include the magnets needed to put the headphones into sleep mode, but you'll have to spend a few extra dollars on top of the $549 price to fix a design flaw.