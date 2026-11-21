For Fitbits with a screen, go to Settings > About > Device Info > Clear User Data or Factory Reset. You may need to hold down a button on the screen to confirm, and you should feel a slight vibration when it's done and the Fitbit logo reappears on-screen. With the newest Fitbit Edge, it's even easier: swipe down from the top of the screen and select Settings > Clear User Data.

With older Fitbit trackers, you may have to connect the device to its charger and hold down a button or use a paperclip. With the Fitbit Flex, for example, which does not have a screen, connect the sensor to its charger, plug the charger into your computer via USB, find the black reset hole, and press it for three seconds with a paperclip. Wait for it to light up and confirm the reset.

Interestingly, the new screenless Fitbit Air (see our Fitbit Air review) does not have a traditional factory reset option. Instead, place it on its charger and press and hold the back button for 10 seconds (or until the status light flashes white). This will restart the device. If a new user pairs with the wearable, your account data will be cleared automatically.

It's a good idea to manually unpair a Fitbit Air from your account first if you're handing it off. In the app, select the device from the top-left corner and, under System, select Disconnect & reset device. If it's not connecting to a new phone, forget it from your phone's Bluetooth menu (Settings > Bluetooth > tap the "i" beside the device and select Forget This Device.