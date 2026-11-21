Using Raspberry Pi Connect is fairly easy. You'll need two things: Pi Connect installed on your Pi unit and an internet connection. Pi Connect comes in full and lite packages. The full package includes screen-sharing compatibility for Pi units connected to a display, while the lite package is for remote access only. To install the package, start an SSH session with your Pi unit and run the following:

For the full package, type "sudo apt install rpi-connect".

For the lite package, type "sudo apt install rpi-connect-lite".

After installing either package, type "rpi-connect on" to enable access to the internet.

Now that Connect is ready, it's time to access your Raspberry Pi. Head to connect.raspberrypi.com and sign in to your Pi account. If you don't have one, you can create one from that menu. Once logged in, you'll need to link your Pi unit to your account. Specific instructions on how to link your Pi unit can be found on the Raspberry Pi website, located under the "Get Started" section. Once linked, sign in to your account, select the "Connect via" button, and then pick your preferred connection option. If you need to make further changes to your Raspberry Pi, you can do so easily by logging in and connecting to your device.