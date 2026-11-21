When choosing your next iPad, it's not a difficult decision if you know the base model works for your needs, or if you want a small tablet. But it's trickier to decide between the iPad Air and iPad Pro if you're using an iPad for work or creative pursuits. Is saving $450 and opting for the still-capable iPad Air something you'll regret in the future?

The iPad Air starts at $749 for the 11-inch model with 128GB of storage and an M4 processor, while the 11-inch M5 256GB base iPad Pro costs $1,199. Both devices offer 13-inch variants if you want a larger screen. Those prices might seem higher than you remember, due to the ongoing RAM crisis that's been spiking consumer tech prices. Apple hasn't been immune to its effects, and has passed those costs onto would-be iPad customers.

While the iPad Pro packs plenty of improvements, its strongest selling point is what meets your eyes right away: the display. It also relies on a faster processor that makes a meaningful difference in intensive apps. Picking between it and the Air comes down to how you plan to take advantage of the Pro's advanced spec sheet.