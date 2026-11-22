When it comes to form factor, you'll want to begin with in-ear (sometimes referred to as in-canal) earbuds. These provide several major benefits to audio quality over open-ear designs, beginning with passive noise cancellation. You're blocking most of the outside world, although some noise will inevitably seep through. This positioning also maximizes the perceived volume of each bud, which can help you catch more of the nuances in your movies and music. You should even experience better bass response because the buds are directly rattling your ear and the air inside it.

From here, further narrow your search to models with foam or silicone eartips. These boost passive cancellation as well as bass response, the latter by trapping frequencies inside a space with increased air pressure. For this reason, it's vital to find tips that form a tight fit. You can sometimes upgrade to third-party tips if the ones bundled with your buds aren't doing the job. Keep in mind that while foam is preferable for sound quality, it's less than hygienic for workouts because it's harder to clean.

Speaking of fit, it's also important to choose buds that lock in as securely as possible without becoming painful to wear. When buds are loose, they can break that ever-so-important sound quality seal, even if you have great tips. You don't necessarily need buds with an external clip, but those may help if you want both quality and the freedom to sprint or do hanging crunches.

You'll also want a design with active noise cancellation (ANC). Passive cancellation merely isolates sound. ANC generates "anti-noise," which partly or completely neutralizing the outside world. This is essential not just for hearing quieter elements in your audio, but also for eliminating distractions such as plane engines or nearby conversation.