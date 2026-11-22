With the Pixel 11, you get a Tensor G6 chip, which replaces last year's Tensor G5. Google claims the G6 gives users 25 percent improvements in web browsing speed, alongside 15 percent improvements in app launches. The 48MP main camera gets a larger sensor that's reportedly 56 percent more sensitive to light, and Super Zoom reaches 30x instead of 20x. Wireless charging has increased from 15W to 25W, and the phone now comes with 256GB rather than 128GB.

While 30x zoom sounds impressive, our hands-on testing found that these zoom shots looked fine on the phone's screen but lost a lot of detail once we opened them on a laptop. The phone itself was quick and fluid, though admittedly nothing we threw at it pushed it very hard.

On its comparison page with the Pixel 10, Google lists two camera features as exclusive to the Pixel 11: Magic Capture and Camera Looks. Magic Capture records a short clip and pulls out the best frames as stills, while Camera Looks lets you set and tweak a default filter. However, Android Central's Harish Jonnalagadda argues that most of this year's software additions will reach older Pixels through Google's regular updates anyway. Once you take those away (or, rather, add them to the Pixel 10), you may be essentially paying for a faster chip, double the base memory and quicker wireless charging. That's hard to justify at $899, especially if you bought the Pixel 10 in 2025.