Here's how long your Google Pixel phone will get software updates

Google's Pixel release date page is a helpful guide here. First, all Pixels from the original model through the Pixel 5a are obsolete and no longer receiving updates.

If you have a phone in the Pixel 6 or 7 families, or the original Pixel Fold, it will receive updates for five years from the month it went on sale. That means the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will get their final update by the end of October 2027, while the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are currently reaching their end of support in October 2026. Pixel a-series phones are released on a different cadence, so support windows differ accordingly. The Pixel 7a will cease updates after May 2028, while the Pixel 6a will lose support after July 2027.

The Pixel 8 and later are guaranteed to get seven years of support, meaning the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will stop receiving updates after October 2030. It's thus still worth picking up a discounted Pixel 8 with the life it has in it. The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro (released in August-September 2024) will do the same after those months in 2031, the 2025 Pixel 10 and 10 Pro after August 2032, and the new Pixel 11 and 11 Pro after August 2033.

The Pixel 8a, released in May 2024, will see support expire after May 2031. The Pixel 9a, which shipped in April 2025 after a March announcement, will receive no further updates after April 2032. Lastly, the Pixel 10a, which released slightly less than a year later, will receive a final update around March 2033.