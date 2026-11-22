Tesla isn't sending you a little Easter egg for the holidays with that tiny blue snowflake that pops up next to the battery indicator. You're not getting a heads-up about the icy roads ahead either. Instead, that little indicator is actually telling you about your battery feeling the chills too. And when the battery gets cold enough to throw a blue snowflake light, some of its stored energy temporarily becomes unavailable.

You don't need to second-guess how much juice the EV has left 'cause Tesla marks the unavailable part in blue on the battery meter. But that temporarily disabled energy is usable again once the battery warms up as you drive around. Now, don't confuse the little snowflake indicator with the power your Tesla has lost overnight parked in your garage. The energy shown in blue on the battery meter is just the energy that's temporarily out of reach due to the cold.

But even with a warmed-up battery, the cold will still bite a chunk out of your range. Keeping the cabin warm and toasty, combined with cold weather terrain depending on where you're driving, tends to take up more power than usual even for the regular gas-guzzler.