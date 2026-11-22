In Sleep mode, the Xbox Series X will draw between 10 and 15 watts of power while off. The extra juice means it will only take a few seconds for the console to boot, with Quick Resume keeping games suspended and easy to restart. The main advantage of Sleep mode is that it enables remote features, letting you wake up the console and download new games while away from home, through the Xbox mobile app. Sleep mode also enables the ability to stream games from your slumbering console to other devices via Remote Play.

Whichever mode you use, you can customize your settings in the Power options menu. For Shutdown, you can choose how long the console waits before automatically turning off and whether updates should wait for manual input. For Sleep, you can also choose to enable or disable remote features and external storage devices.

If you regularly take advantage of the Xbox's remote features, your Series X power-mode choice is easy: Sleep. Otherwise, it's worth thinking about using Shutdown mode. The difference in startup times between the two settings is so small that it's hardly worth considering, unless you're turning the console on and off multiple times per day — but the energy savings add up. Even with the console set to full Shutdown, essential features like automatic updates and Quick Resume can remain active, so you're not losing out on much in exchange for a lower electricity bill.