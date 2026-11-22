With any luck, you've now been warned off from putting vacuum inside your PC (unless it's a specialized, anti-static one). There are simply too many downsides and too many risks. There are many better options, too. A can of compressed air, or an electric air duster designed for electronics, can help you quickly blow dust out of a PC case.

Whatever you do, you'll want to start by switching your PC off and disconnecting it from an outlet. Take out the external power cables and, if you can, move it somewhere clean. Ideally, somewhere with plenty of air flow, especially if you're using air to blast out the dust. If you can't, use a mask if you have one spare, and make sure to open plenty of windows.

Compressed air is your friend when it comes to PC cleaning. Compressed air cans, or an electric air duster, is a static-free alternative to vacuuming. You're pushing air through the case with enough force to clean the dust out. Short bursts are best, just so you can control where you're directing the air without sending dust further into the case. They're particularly useful for cleaning out any clumps of dust stuck deep inside.

There's no special knack to this; you'll just want to use your judgement. Where you can, you might want to try and hold fan blades still while cleaning around them, especially if you're using an electric duster with a lot of power. You've still got to be careful with delicate components, so don't push tools blindly or force a nozzle into a gap you can't see into. Any inaccessible areas should be considered with care. The same applies to your power supply, too. You don't want to open that up, as its internal components can retain dangerous electrical charges, although you can clear surface dust from its external fan grill without reaching inside.

If you're lucky, your PC might have removable dust filters that you can clean separately. These might sit in front of your case fans as a way to block some of the dust entering. If you're able to remove them, pull them out and give them a thorough clean. A damp cloth should work, but keep moisture away from any circuit boards and let the filters dry completely before you reinstall them. You can use a dry microfiber cloth to wipe down the outside of the case, too.

When you're done, double-check everything inside. Internal cables should be securely connected, with none trailing into the fan blades. Once your case is clean, you'll be in a better position to keep it that way. Keep it off the floor if you can, too, as it'll help to reduce the amount of dust you're drawing in through your fans. You can't stop dust completely, but you can keep it manageable enough, with occasional checks and cleans in place, before it starts clogging up your vents again.