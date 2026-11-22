The average price to install a solar power system in a typical home falls between $20,000 and $27,000, with a national benchmark of $3.36 per watt, before any incentives or rebates are applied. Prior to 2026, homeowners could rely on a federal 30 percent tax credit to soften the blow, but the Trump administration terminated that incentive.

The upfront expense might not be worth the investment, depending on a few factors. First, consider your electricity rate and usage. Some areas charge more for electricity than others, with the 10 most expensive states being Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, California, Alaska, New York, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Connecticut.

If you don't reside in one of those states, installing solar power may not significantly impact your electricity bill, especially if you live in a smaller home, have a small household (people-wise), use energy-efficient appliances and tend not to consume much energy in a given month.

You should also research whether your utility company offers net metering or other incentives and rebates. Net metering gives homeowners credits for any excess energy produced by their solar panels, allowing you to reduce or even potentially erase a monthly electric bill. This incentive is not available everywhere, and the programs differ by state.

For example, the most advantageous programs for solar panel users offer a one-to-one power exchange that credits you at the same retail rate you pay for your power. Other states utilize buyback programs or reduced-rate or net billing structures that credit homeowners a portion of what they pay for energy.