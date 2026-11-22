If you want to tailor what you're seeing on YouTube more to your tastes, you can start by building a custom feed using prompts. At the top of your homepage, tap the + sign (you may also see the words "Custom feed"). From there, you can type into the box whatever you are interested in seeing. For example, YouTube gives examples like "I want retro tech nostalgia: 80s commercials, vintage PCs, CRT glow." Another example shows that you don't even have to get that specific. You could ask for a feed along the lines of, "I want to explore something completely different beyond my usual feed."

Once you create a feed, you'll find it at the top of the screen so you can access it when you want. YouTube noted that you can always use the prompt box at the top of a feed if you want to tweak what you're seeing.

If you like the idea of custom feeds, you can save up to three without a YouTube Premium account. If you do happen to have a YouTube Premium account, you can save up to eight. Regardless of your subscription, as long as you are signed into your account, the custom feeds you created will sync across mobile and desktop. It's also important to remember that custom feeds will expire if you don't use them for 30 days. If this happens, though, you can always create a new prompt. YouTube also pointed out that the feeds are subject to the platform's community guidelines.

So far, custom feeds are only available in English in the United States. You also need to have search history enabled to use the feature.