Cellular connectivity is now fast and reliable enough to rival home broadband, especially with 5G. But telcos typically aren't as generous about data allowances. If you don't watch your data use, you may end up with hefty bills — if your telco charges for excess data — or painfully slow speeds once you exceed your monthly allowance. You consume cellular data not just when you're downloading a file or watching a video, either: background app refresh, app updates and cloud syncing can also eat into your data allowance bit by bit.

The iPhone offers a handful of built-in settings that can help you monitor and manage mobile data use. Firstly, you can view a list of apps and how much data they use by heading to Settings > Cellular, scrolling down to the Cellular Data section and tapping on Show All. This will list mobile data use for individual apps you have installed. You can sort these apps by name or usage to quickly identify which ones consume the most data.

Tap the toggle next to any app to prevent it from using cellular data. The app will stop updating its content in the background when you're not connected to Wi-Fi and might also stop sending you notifications. The next time you launch the app, it will alert you that mobile data has been turned off for the app and give you the option to re-enable it.