Remember the old days when you'd try to use "1234" or "password" as your password? There really was never a time when passwords like those were secure. Thankfully, nowadays, most services don't even permit you to use passwords that aren't secure enough. They require a combination of letters, numbers and symbols along with different letter cases before accepting your chosen password. It makes passwords tougher to remember on the one hand, but it's essential in this day and age to ensure that your password can't be easily cracked by nefarious individuals or even AI systems.

But even if you think you have created a password that Robert Langdon from The Da Vinci Code himself couldn't crack, how do you truly know how secure it is? Usually, if it includes all the elements noted above, especially if the letters do not connect to spell an actual word, you're in a good spot.

To know for sure, you can run it through a free password strength checker, such as the one at Security.org. However, remember that creating a secure password is just one of the steps you can take to be safer online.