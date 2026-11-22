With your PC powered down, you can now safely remove the GPU. I find this is easiest to do if I lay the case horizontally on a table. If you still have the box your video card came in, dig it out and get the anti-static bag ready. (You didn't throw that out, did you?) Next, follow the steps below in the exact order listed. If at any point you encounter resistance, do not try to force your GPU out of its PCIe slot.

Unplug any and all PCIe power cables connected to your GPU. Depending on the model of your GPU, there may be as many as three cables to detach. Loosen and remove the screws securing your GPU to the back of your PC. Depending on the design of your case, you may need to use a screwdriver to accomplish this task. Push down the PCIe tab, button or latch to release your GPU from your PC's motherboard. Depending on the size of your card, the tab or latch may be obscured. Using both hands, gently pull your GPU out with even force across both ends of it. Place the GPU, PCB side down, on a box or on top of the anti-static bag it came inside of.

Once you've safely removed your video card from your PC, you can now go about cleaning it. For this part of the process, you'll need an air blower or a can of compressed air. I prefer the former as it's a one-time purchase. A microfiber cloth and 90 percent isopropyl alcohol are also handy if your GPU requires a deeper clean.

It's fine if you don't feel comfortable removing your GPU; you can still clean it following the advice laid out below. However, ideally take your PC somewhere outside and dust it there.

If you take nothing else from this guide, remember this next tip. When you go to clean the fans, use a hand to keep them in place, and then use a duster or compressed air to dislodge any debris. Do not allow the fans to spin freely when you blow air into them. This can over-spin a fan, damaging its bearings and sending current back into the card's fan controller. If you're using compressed air, keep the can upright to prevent it from spraying liquid propellant.

If your GPU's backplate and protective casing are dusty, apply some isopropyl alcohol to a clean microfiber cloth and gently wipe down those parts, being careful that the cloth does not get caught on any solder joints. With your GPU out of the case, this is also a great opportunity to clean other components.

Once your GPU is clean, reinsert it following the steps above in reverse order. Two things worth flagging: First, insert your GPU into your PC's fastest PCIe slot. On most motherboards, that's the top-most slot. Second, when you go to re-plug the PCIe power cables, make sure they're properly seated.