Vorssaint includes an impressive collection of utilities that aims to improve how users interact with their Macs. Its window-tiling feature offers more control over how users arrange their application windows, including edge snapping and shortcuts. The app also includes a toggle for clamshell mode, enabling MacBooks to continue running even with their lids closed, while its "Keep Awake" feature allows users to control when or if their Macs can enter a sleep state.

The application suite also includes several handy tools that streamline daily workflows. For example, its screenshot utility supports scrolling screenshots, which makes it possible to capture content that extends beyond what's visible on the screen. Users can also edit captured screenshots with the app's in-built image editing tool. Similarly, Vorssaint's media tool is capable of video compression, image conversion and text extraction from images. Meanwhile, its system monitoring tool extends beyond Mac's Activity Monitor, providing valuable information on thermals, memory usage and network speed.

These are just a few examples of what Vorssaint offers. The suite also includes a graphical interface for Homebrew, URL cleaner and a powerful command bar. The command bar is akin to Apple's Spotlight search, but a lot more exciting. Its functionality extends beyond just searching apps and files; it can also be used to perform quick mathematical calculations, unit conversions and access most of Vorssaint's utilities by simply searching for them.