This free 'Swiss Army Knife' for macOS can replace your utility apps
Vorssaint is a powerful, modular utility suite, provided permissions are carefully managed.
macOS offers one of the most refined desktop experiences, but users looking for more granular control of their desktops might find the OS' native options limiting. Unlike Microsoft's PowerToys, which includes a collection of over 25 productivity and customization tools, Mac users must often turn to a fragmented selection of third-party applications to achieve similar levels of control. For example, macOS' native window tiling is serviceable at best, allowing for only a few tiling options regardless of screen size. Similarly, the OS doesn't natively support independent volume control and output device selection for individual applications. This is where Vorssaint, the Swiss Army Knife of macOS utility apps, comes into the picture.
Vorssaint is a third-party, open source application that aims to resolve macOS' productivity and customization pain points with a single menu-bar application. The app groups together a range of utility tools and nifty quick toggles to streamline productivity. The project is hosted on GitHub, and has earned over 33,000 stars and 230 contributors.
What does Vorssaint bring to macOS?
Vorssaint includes an impressive collection of utilities that aims to improve how users interact with their Macs. Its window-tiling feature offers more control over how users arrange their application windows, including edge snapping and shortcuts. The app also includes a toggle for clamshell mode, enabling MacBooks to continue running even with their lids closed, while its "Keep Awake" feature allows users to control when or if their Macs can enter a sleep state.
The application suite also includes several handy tools that streamline daily workflows. For example, its screenshot utility supports scrolling screenshots, which makes it possible to capture content that extends beyond what's visible on the screen. Users can also edit captured screenshots with the app's in-built image editing tool. Similarly, Vorssaint's media tool is capable of video compression, image conversion and text extraction from images. Meanwhile, its system monitoring tool extends beyond Mac's Activity Monitor, providing valuable information on thermals, memory usage and network speed.
These are just a few examples of what Vorssaint offers. The suite also includes a graphical interface for Homebrew, URL cleaner and a powerful command bar. The command bar is akin to Apple's Spotlight search, but a lot more exciting. Its functionality extends beyond just searching apps and files; it can also be used to perform quick mathematical calculations, unit conversions and access most of Vorssaint's utilities by simply searching for them.
Vorssaint's privacy trade-off
Vorssaint's robust utility stack undoubtedly makes it a promising productivity suite for power users. However, some of its powerful tools require sensitive macOS permissions. Depending on what features users install, the app may request permissions for Accessibility, Screen Recording, Full Disk Access and Automation. While granting these permissions is necessary to allow Vorssaint to perform some of its functions like taking screenshots, uninstalling applications and other system-level operations, users must understand what it means to grant system-level permissions to applications, especially those built by third-party developers.
This is where Vorssaint's modular design becomes particularly useful, allowing users to choose specific modules according to their requirements. For example, someone particularly interested in streamlining window management can choose to install only the Window layout module, and need not grant it screen recording and app management permissions. This selective approach lets users retain the modules they without having to risk granting sensitive permissions.
Finally, according to Vorssaint's privacy documentation, the app emphasizes an open-source and local-first approach. It doesn't require users to set up an account, subscribe to a service or share usage analytics with the developer. However, it's worth noting that an application being open source does not validate its security. Therefore, users are advised to consider the app's privacy trade-off before choosing to install it on their Macs.