Microsoft has been updating Windows 11 to improve performance on PCs with 8GB of RAM, including by making various apps more efficient and responsive. There are ways for users to boost performance and clean up their system as well, which is particularly key at a time when upgrading a PC's RAM and storage can be debilitatingly expensive.

A quick and easy way to free up some storage space — and a process that many folks stand to benefit from having as part of their regular system maintenance — is to clear the browser cache. This stores certain aspects of websites on your system, such as images, style sheets and scripts. The cache can speed up web browsing and make sites load faster since it recycles parts of webpages that stay the same.

The cache is especially useful when you're looking at several pages on a website, since you won't have to re-download elements that are consistent across the domain. Still, it's good practice to clear out the cache now and again to remove cruft that builds up over time, especially data from sites that you rarely visit.

If you're a Windows user and you're sticking with that platform's default browser, that means you're accessing the web through Microsoft Edge. Clearing the cache in Edge takes just a few moments of your precious time.