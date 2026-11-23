How to clear the cache on Microsoft Edge
It's pretty painless.
Microsoft has been updating Windows 11 to improve performance on PCs with 8GB of RAM, including by making various apps more efficient and responsive. There are ways for users to boost performance and clean up their system as well, which is particularly key at a time when upgrading a PC's RAM and storage can be debilitatingly expensive.
A quick and easy way to free up some storage space — and a process that many folks stand to benefit from having as part of their regular system maintenance — is to clear the browser cache. This stores certain aspects of websites on your system, such as images, style sheets and scripts. The cache can speed up web browsing and make sites load faster since it recycles parts of webpages that stay the same.
The cache is especially useful when you're looking at several pages on a website, since you won't have to re-download elements that are consistent across the domain. Still, it's good practice to clear out the cache now and again to remove cruft that builds up over time, especially data from sites that you rarely visit.
If you're a Windows user and you're sticking with that platform's default browser, that means you're accessing the web through Microsoft Edge. Clearing the cache in Edge takes just a few moments of your precious time.
Clearing the Microsoft Edge cache is an easy process
First, you'll have to decide if you want to wipe the cache only on the system you're using or on all synced devices. If it's the former, you'll need to turn off the sync function first. To do that, go to the Settings and more menu in Edge (the button with three dots next to the address bar), then Settings > Profiles > Sync > Turn off sync.
Next, you'll want to go to the Clear browsing data page. From the Settings menu, you'll find that by clicking on Privacy, search, and services > Clear browsing data. Next up, click on Choose what to clear.
You'll see a number of types of data that you can delete, including browsing history, download history, cookies, autofill form data and site permissions. To wipe cached files and images, select that option along with a time range (all time or the last hour, 24 hours, seven days or four weeks). All you have to do from here is click Clear now, and Edge will wipe its cache for the requested time range. Hey presto, you're done! Repeat as needed, or once every few months or so.