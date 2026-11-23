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Sometimes all you want is to sit down and decompress with a horrifyingly comic trip to Widow's Bay, but end up getting frustrated by a slow, buggy or unresponsive TV. If you're using an Amazon Fire TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick, that doesn't necessarily mean it's time to upgrade your device. Instead, you may simply be suffering from a storage issue.

Your Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick may be slow because your cache is taking up too much storage. Essentially, these devices store information like your watch history and thumbnails in temporary files to make it easier and quicker to access when needed. Much like the web browser cache on your computer, this data is essential to keeping load times short and sweet.

Unfortunately, your Amazon Fire TV can suffer from too much of a good thing. Too many apps and shows can cause the cache to balloon, turning from a help into a hindrance. Unfortunately, you likely won't know you have crossed that threshold until it's too late. The solution isn't to limit your TV consumption, even if your health and attention span may thank you. Instead, dive into your Amazon Fire device's settings and clear its cache. The process is so easy that you should do it on all your streaming devices whenever you notice them slowing down.