Why your smart TV keeps losing its Wi-Fi connection
A smart TV can drop Wi-Fi for several reasons, and most of them have little to do with the TV.
It's not uncommon for smart TVs to struggle with a Wi-Fi connection, even if it's been relatively smooth sailing for a while. Things change, furniture gets moved around, routers are upgraded, new TVs are purchased and old TVs are moved to another room. Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 tri-band routers bring faster data rates to the table, but Wi-Fi 4 (2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band support) is still the most prevalent Wi-Fi standard in the US. For the most part, 5GHz and 2.4GHz are enough for the average household, though it's ideal for most smart TVs to use 5GHz for 4K streaming.
It's a little tougher for 5GHz Wi-Fi, however, which is faster than 2.4GHz but lacks range and struggles with passing through walls. Your router's features could be making things worse. Many routers use "band steering" when broadcasting Wi-Fi, a feature that combines bands under a single network name, switching your devices back and forth automatically. It sounds convenient. You want your device connected to the most stable band, but it can wreak havoc on your TV's Wi-Fi connection. Devices don't always get the right band, degrading your smart TV's connection stability and speed. For those with older smart TVs, the lack of compatibility could be hampering your connection as well. Older models may not support DFS channels and won't find networks using them.
How to get your TV back online for good
Isolate the problem and figure out whether it's the TV or the network by connecting a phone or a laptop to the same Wi-Fi network. If it runs fine, the issue is probably with your smart TV. If not, check your router, gateway or your internet service first.
Next, check if there's a firmware or software waiting for installation in the TV's system settings. If there's an update available but your internet connection isn't working, check the model name on the manufacturer's website to try and flash an update via USB stick instead.
Restarting could also be an easy fix. Unplug your TV for two minutes and the router for about a minute. Plug the router back in and let it reconnect before messing with the TV. If the problem persists, go into the TV's settings and clear out the saved connections. On your router settings, turn off band steering and give each available band its own name so you can choose which band the TV will use such as 36, 40, 44, or 48 instead of Auto. If the TV keeps dropping on 5GHz, set the band to a fixed channel outside the DFS range.
Most smart TV's default to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi signal to avoid losing connection with your router. This band can interfere with special Bluetooth remote features like voice command, so try turning off the Bluetooth-reliant features on your remote. If Bluetooth is critical for accessibility reasons, switch the TV to 5GHz, bring the router closer, or go the direct route with an Ethernet cable.
Should you use 5GHz or 2.4GHz for your smart TV?
Several factors go into this, including signal strength, network congestion, router placement and the TV's capabilities. If the signal is strong, the obvious choice is 5GHz. Switch to 2.4GHz only if the TV is too far from the router to hold a steady connection with 5GHz.
Speed and crowding are typical issues in most homes because everybody has a device or ten that connects to the internet. A 4K stream needs a steady 20 Mbps (Netflix suggests 15 Mbps, but 20+ is preferable). 2.4GHz has a longer range and handles walls better, but it's slower and usually more congested because neighboring routers, microwaves and Bluetooth devices can all interfere with it. Once you've eliminated band steering and renamed your bands, try each one out. Use your TV's network status screen to make a signal strength comparison.
Consider a wired connection. A close router makes this option more feasible, so you don't have to run an Ethernet cable across ceilings and under baseboards. If there's just too much space and you can't shrink the gap between the router and TV, a mesh network is another viable alternative. Most mesh nodes have Ethernet ports, so you can place one near your TV and run an Ethernet cable from the mesh to the TV. Just make sure your mesh network has a strong connection.