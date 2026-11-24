Isolate the problem and figure out whether it's the TV or the network by connecting a phone or a laptop to the same Wi-Fi network. If it runs fine, the issue is probably with your smart TV. If not, check your router, gateway or your internet service first.

Next, check if there's a firmware or software waiting for installation in the TV's system settings. If there's an update available but your internet connection isn't working, check the model name on the manufacturer's website to try and flash an update via USB stick instead.

Restarting could also be an easy fix. Unplug your TV for two minutes and the router for about a minute. Plug the router back in and let it reconnect before messing with the TV. If the problem persists, go into the TV's settings and clear out the saved connections. On your router settings, turn off band steering and give each available band its own name so you can choose which band the TV will use such as 36, 40, 44, or 48 instead of Auto. If the TV keeps dropping on 5GHz, set the band to a fixed channel outside the DFS range.

Most smart TV's default to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi signal to avoid losing connection with your router. This band can interfere with special Bluetooth remote features like voice command, so try turning off the Bluetooth-reliant features on your remote. If Bluetooth is critical for accessibility reasons, switch the TV to 5GHz, bring the router closer, or go the direct route with an Ethernet cable.