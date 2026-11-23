HomePods don't have a traditional display like Apple's HomeView. Instead, Apple has included an array of LEDs on top along with a touch-sensitive surface that lets users access quick controls such as volume and play/pause. With the latest HomePod software update, these LEDs are now used to make HomePods a little more fun with Sound Glow. Now, when you play a song, the speaker pulls colors from the album art and pulses them in time with the music's beat. Listening to Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl will result in predominantly green and orange lights, while Miley Cyrus's Endless Summer Vacation will make the lights on your HomePod turn blue.

Apple says that the light animation reacts in real time to the bass and treble of the song being played, so two songs from the same album will glow differently. Also, Sound Glow isn't limited to songs — it also works with podcasts and Apple's ambient sounds. For instance, the Rain soundscape features an animation with a gentle pitter-patter effect. Songs without artwork or videos revert to the HomePod's standard white light. It all happens automatically and you really don't have to think about it.

There are a few limitations worth noting, though. Don't expect Sound Glow to fully light up your living room — the lights aren't bright enough to do that unless the room is completely dark. The feature is also not available on the original HomePod released in 2018, even though it can be updated to the latest HomePod software. You'll also need an Apple Intelligence-enabled device paired with your HomePods for Sound Glow to work — that means an iPhone 15 Pro or newer, an M1 Mac or newer or one of the latest iPads. An Apple TV running tvOS 27 also does the trick to enable Sound Glow on your HomePods.