What important features should you look for in a home security camera?
When you're shopping for the best home gadgets, a lot of decisions tend to be based purely on budget or personal preferences. No one needs an RGB lamp, for example, and an accessory that works with Google Home will usually function just as well paired with Amazon Alexa or Apple Home. There's a reason why Apple's new HomeView and HomePod mini 2 come in multiple colors — form might matter as much as function to some customers.
With security cameras, though, your decisions can be deadly serious. If a camera fails when you need it most, the results could be vandalism, property theft or yes, someone getting hurt or killed. Even your choice of doorbell camera matters, given the number of porch pirates out there.
I've tested or owned a number of security cameras for more than a decade. At this point, I'm very familiar with the requirements for a great one. Just be warned that you may not be able to check off every item on your wishlist, especially if your goal is a security system that can operate 24/7, even when power or Wi-Fi goes out.
The most important security camera features
When it comes to a camera's sensor, resolution isn't as important as you might think. 4K is nice to have — but more important than that is the device's night vision and field of view. The wider the view, the more a camera can potentially capture, with 180 degrees being ideal. As for night vision, you don't necessarily need color, but a sensor should be sensitive and sharp enough to clearly discern faces when little to no ambient lighting is available. I wouldn't buy a camera with less than 2K/1080p resolution and recommend searching online for real-world sample images.
Outdoor cameras should be fully water- and dust-resistant, with a rating of IP68 or better. Ensure the device's temperature limits are suitable to the climate you live in. Both wired and battery-powered cameras are potentially viable outside, but be aware that without a compatible solar panel, you're going to have to recharge batteries every six to 12 months at best. Actual runtime depends on factors like motion activity, signal strength and how often you check live feeds. You should be able to go at least a month between charges.
AI-based recognition of people, packages, animals and/or vehicles is sometimes crucial to avoiding a flood of generic motion alerts. That technology is often tied to both internet access and a subscription, though, so you might want to focus on models that handle recognition on-device at no extra charge. As subscription features go, cloud recording is more valuable. While local recording to an SD card is cheaper, it won't help you much if a thief steals or destroys your equipment.
Platform support, backup options and more
Third-party platform support may also be vital. If you've already got one of Amazon's Echo Show or Fire TV devices in your home, for example, it only makes sense to pick up cameras with Alexa integration. You'll be able to check activity without pulling out your phone and set up camera-linked automations — for instance, triggering lights when motion is detected and you're away from home. Apple and Google offer similar hardware and software options. Note, however, that Apple Home can only be controlled using first-party hardware. That might make it a no-go if anyone in your home relies on an Android phone.
If you're away often enough that someone might break in when power or internet access is down, search for battery-equipped cameras with cellular and SD card backup. This combination is going to be expensive, even before you factor in a monthly data plan, but it's the only bulletproof solution. Alternately, you might invest in a Wi-Fi router with cellular backup and a whole-home battery solution, but the battery component alone will probably cost you thousands of dollars.
The one remaining question is whether it's worth paying for professional monitoring. That's more subjective. Based on my own experience, the cost probably isn't worth it. All monitoring crews can do is call emergency services for you, and you might as well call the police yourself if you've received an intruder notification. There might be some value if you're regularly out of town for days or weeks at a time, as you're probably preoccupied, and you can't just dial 911 (or your regional equivalent) to reach the police in your hometown.