When you're shopping for the best home gadgets, a lot of decisions tend to be based purely on budget or personal preferences. No one needs an RGB lamp, for example, and an accessory that works with Google Home will usually function just as well paired with Amazon Alexa or Apple Home. There's a reason why Apple's new HomeView and HomePod mini 2 come in multiple colors — form might matter as much as function to some customers.

With security cameras, though, your decisions can be deadly serious. If a camera fails when you need it most, the results could be vandalism, property theft or yes, someone getting hurt or killed. Even your choice of doorbell camera matters, given the number of porch pirates out there.

I've tested or owned a number of security cameras for more than a decade. At this point, I'm very familiar with the requirements for a great one. Just be warned that you may not be able to check off every item on your wishlist, especially if your goal is a security system that can operate 24/7, even when power or Wi-Fi goes out.