You can block AI slop and spam on these social media platforms
Some sites have started offering tools to filter the slop out of your feeds.
These days, it's incredibly difficult to get away from the AI slop infestation thanks to it now flooding almost every social media platform. And with each day that passes, it's becoming even harder to tell what is real and what came from a prompt, making the dead internet theory seem less far-fetched than it once did. The worst part is, users didn't exactly opt in to the AI-sloppification of their social media feeds.
Fortunately, social media platforms are beginning to allow users to decide how much AI-generated content gets to their feed. For now, though, most platforms only allow you to decrease how much AI content you see, not fully block it. There's also the fact that a 100 percent accurate block might not even be possible — social media platforms use labels and metadata to identify AI content, which can get lost when said content is edited or reuploaded.
As you'd expect, different platforms handle AI content differently. Some platforms including Pinterest, LinkedIn and TikTok allow you to reduce how much AI slop gets to your feed. Meanwhile, other platforms including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube have no dedicated setting, but there are workarounds that can filter out more AI content from your feed.
Social media platforms that allow you to reduce AI slop
Currently, TikTok, Pinterest and LinkedIn are among the very few social media platforms that allow you to take control of how much slop gets shipped to your feed.
On Pinterest:
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Open the app or website
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Navigate to Settings
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Select Refine your recommendations
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Tap AI content at the top
In this menu, you can dial down AI-generated content in your Pinterest feed per category. Currently, the categories you can adjust include: Architecture, Art, Beauty, Entertainment, Fashion, Food & drink, Health, Home decor and Sport.
TikTok's AI slop setting is still in testing, so at the moment, it's not available to every user. To check if you're one of the lucky few:
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Open the TikTok app
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Go to your profile and tap the three-line menu icon at the top right corner
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Tap Settings and Privacy
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Scroll down to Content Preferences
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Select Manage Topic
In this menu, you'll see a bunch of sliders to control various types of content. Check for a slider related to AI-generated content, and move the slider left to reduce AI content to the minimum. If there's no dedicated AI content slider, then you'll have to wait for the feature to actually get released.
LinkedIn takes a platform-wide approach to curtailing AI slop and low-quality content. In July 2026, the platform introduced new classifiers to identify and cut down the reach of AI slop posts. So you should already be seeing fewer AI slop posts in your LinkedIn suggested content recommendations from outside your network. If (or rather when) you come across AI slop posts on LinkedIn, you can use the "Seems like AI slop" button to report it. You'll find it in the three-dot menu on posts and comments. This won't necessarily affect the post's overall reach, but it'll ensure you see less of them and help train the classifier to identify AI slop better.
Workarounds for platforms without AI settings
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) have no dedicated settings to block or reduce AI slop on your feed, but that doesn't mean you have take the slop sitting down. On these platforms, the best way to reduce AI slop is to intentionally train your algorithm to not recommend AI slop posts. Your social media algorithm is programmed to keep feeding you what you give attention to. So, the first step is to immediately skip any post that appears to be AI slop. Keep doing this and your algorithm will begin to pick up patterns in the type of posts you skip and start feeding less of them to you.
You can take this a step further by using each platform's feedback control to show you're not interested in that kind of content. For example, on Instagram when your feed shows you a Reel you don't like, tap the menu icon at the bottom right and select "Not interested". On YouTube, use the three-dot menu beside videos to select "Not interested" and "Don't recommend channel". On X, tap the three-dot icon at the top right corner of a post, then select "Not interested in Post".
You can also take more drastic measures and reset your recommendations entirely, and train your algorithm from a clean slate. On Instagram, go to your profile, tap the three-line menu icon, scroll down and tap "Content preferences" then select "Reset suggested content" and follow the prompts. On TikTok, navigate to Settings and privacy > Content preferences > Refresh your For You feed. On YouTube, you'll have to clear your watch history. Go to your profile page > History > tap the three-dot icon at the top right corner > Clear all watch history > Clear watch history.