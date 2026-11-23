These days, it's incredibly difficult to get away from the AI slop infestation thanks to it now flooding almost every social media platform. And with each day that passes, it's becoming even harder to tell what is real and what came from a prompt, making the dead internet theory seem less far-fetched than it once did. The worst part is, users didn't exactly opt in to the AI-sloppification of their social media feeds.

Fortunately, social media platforms are beginning to allow users to decide how much AI-generated content gets to their feed. For now, though, most platforms only allow you to decrease how much AI content you see, not fully block it. There's also the fact that a 100 percent accurate block might not even be possible — social media platforms use labels and metadata to identify AI content, which can get lost when said content is edited or reuploaded.

As you'd expect, different platforms handle AI content differently. Some platforms including Pinterest, LinkedIn and TikTok allow you to reduce how much AI slop gets to your feed. Meanwhile, other platforms including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube have no dedicated setting, but there are workarounds that can filter out more AI content from your feed.