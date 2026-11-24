There are a handful of things that Apple's Magic Mouse does that would make regular mice envious. The shimmery Multi-Touch surface lets you scroll sideways on a spreadsheet and move across macOS even without that conventional scroll wheel. But then, it is also brilliantly designed to be unusable when the charging cable is plugged in. That's not a small trade-off, especially for a device whose very purpose is to make computer use a breeze.

And it isn't the only reason even committed Mac users are calling it quits on the official Apple mouse. The weirdly slender body looks gorgeous but offers barely any palm space, while the aluminum sides aren't universally loved either. For those who've used a traditional mouse for years, the controls on the Magic Mouse can also feel severely limiting.

Even after ditching the Lightning port with the 2024 refresh alongside the much faster M4 iMac, Apple decided to leave most of those pain points untouched. Now, in all honesty, the Magic Mouse has a pretty strong fan base, especially among users who love its touch gestures and that classic Apple minimalist design. But if you're spending hours using it, the things it cuts out can matter a lot more than the cool tricks it has.