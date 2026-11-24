You get in your car, throw your phone somewhere in the center console or on the passenger seat, and the first serious stop of the day will send it flying. Then you find yourself trying to fish it off the floor while driving — and that's seriously dangerous. Since so much of modern driving involves your smartphone, whether we're talking about navigation, calls or music, where the phone sits matters. Therefore, a phone mount that keeps your device in a stable and visible spot will cut down on how often you glance down or fumble to grab it.

There are multiple types of phone mounts you can get. Some clip onto the air vent, others use suction mounts attached to your dash or windshield, while others take over an unused cup holder as a base. If your phone comes with wireless charging and MagSafe or a compatible case, magnetic phone mounts with wireless charging are also an option.

Whether it's because your own phone is constantly running out of power or your kids are burning through their tablets' batteries, wired in-car charging solutions are always good to have on hand too. These days, you can grab chargers that plug into your car's 12-volt cigarette lighter sockets and accommodate multiple cables. If your car already has USB ports, you could also get some longer cables that reach the backseat or shorter ones that you can use for your own phone up front. Charging devices in the car, by the way, has negligible effects on fuel economy.

Try to get braided cables since those don't tangle as easily and are generally more durable. You might also want to look into a multi-tip charging cable so you can power up multiple devices, like older iPhones with Lightning ports or ancient tablets with micro-USB ports.