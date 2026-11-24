5 different types of gadgets and accessories you'll want in your car
Stay safe, charged up and organized.
There are few things more annoying when driving than when you can't find something that you're looking for, whether that's your phone, sunglasses or those mints you sorely need. The good news is that most of these annoyances are easy to fix and don't require spending an absolute fortune.
Car gadgets and accessories have become practical ways to make your daily commute better and overall calmer. You can't influence traffic, but you can make life inside your car more convenient. Some will improve safety by letting you keep your eyes on the road, while others will provide comfort, protection against the elements or simply keep your car from turning into an expensive junk drawer.
We'll take a look at a few categories of car gadgets and accessories that address common issues drivers have, including phone mounts and dashboard organizers, dash cams and blind spot mirrors, power solutions, climate and visibility enhancements, as well as organization and storage tools.
Phone mounts and chargers
You get in your car, throw your phone somewhere in the center console or on the passenger seat, and the first serious stop of the day will send it flying. Then you find yourself trying to fish it off the floor while driving — and that's seriously dangerous. Since so much of modern driving involves your smartphone, whether we're talking about navigation, calls or music, where the phone sits matters. Therefore, a phone mount that keeps your device in a stable and visible spot will cut down on how often you glance down or fumble to grab it.
There are multiple types of phone mounts you can get. Some clip onto the air vent, others use suction mounts attached to your dash or windshield, while others take over an unused cup holder as a base. If your phone comes with wireless charging and MagSafe or a compatible case, magnetic phone mounts with wireless charging are also an option.
Whether it's because your own phone is constantly running out of power or your kids are burning through their tablets' batteries, wired in-car charging solutions are always good to have on hand too. These days, you can grab chargers that plug into your car's 12-volt cigarette lighter sockets and accommodate multiple cables. If your car already has USB ports, you could also get some longer cables that reach the backseat or shorter ones that you can use for your own phone up front. Charging devices in the car, by the way, has negligible effects on fuel economy.
Try to get braided cables since those don't tangle as easily and are generally more durable. You might also want to look into a multi-tip charging cable so you can power up multiple devices, like older iPhones with Lightning ports or ancient tablets with micro-USB ports.
Comfort and organization
There are more things you can get to keep your dashboard organized. No one likes the sun beaming straight into their eyeballs, so sunglass mounts are a must. Many cars come with a dedicated cubby for glasses, but you can always buy clips that let you hang your shades from your sun visors. Some come with little magnets, and they're easy to operate with a single hand, while others are literal pouches. You could also grab little trays specifically made for your car's dashboard where you can put things like parking passes. Given their location, however, it's best to be careful about what you put in there because anything metallic, like coins or keys, could turn into dangerous projectiles in the event of an accident.
Other useful in-car storage solutions are car seat gap fillers that go between your seat and the console so nothing slips through that space. You can also install a little trash can that hangs off your console, or that slips into a free cup holder so you have a place for all your food wrappers.
In the trunk, cargo nets and trunk organizers keep groceries, tools or sports equipment from tipping every time you turn a corner. Aside from making it so you don't jump every time you hear a bump in the trunk, you're also going to have an easier time with groceries if you don't have to hunt for every potato that's rolled out of the bag. Back seat organizers hang over the back of your front seats, offering pockets for snacks, toys and tablets for the kids, while hooks that go under the headrest make it possible to hang your bag or backpack.
Surveillance and visibility
These days, you absolutely need a dash cam that records continuous footage of the road. With how crazy traffic can be, having proof that an incident isn't your fault is always a good idea. The most affordable and basic options offer front-only recording, but if you want to pay a bit more for more coverage, you can grab a front-and-rear setup that adds a second camera pointing out of the rear window. There are also systems that point a camera at passengers too. Keep in mind that rules around dash cam placement and recording can vary by state, so it's worth confirming what's allowed where you live and drive before installing one.
Another inexpensive purchase you can make to improve your safety on the road, especially if you drive an older model car that doesn't come with blind spot monitoring, is a set of blind spot mirrors. These small, convex mirrors can cost as little as $10, glue to your side mirrors in about a minute, and widen your field of view, making lane changes safer and easier.
In case of emergency
You also want to ensure you have an emergency kit that includes a seatbelt cutter and window breaker (these are often integrated into a single, two-in-one tool) within reach when you're driving, for scenarios in which you need to escape the car at all costs. You should also have a reflective warning triangle and high-visibility vest somewhere in your car, alongside a first aid kit, fire extinguisher, and an LED flashlight.
Jumper cables should always be stored in your trunk, or you can even get a battery-powered jump starter so you don't need to wait around for another car to help you out. Before buying anything, you have to ensure that the jump starter is rated for your car's engine size and electrical system. You might also want to look for some extra features, as some double as flashlights and USB power banks.
You'll also want to get a portable air compressor so you can handle common roadside headaches like a slow tire leak or a tire that's simply underinflated. These run off either your car's 12-volt outlet or an internal battery, and some models can even automatically shut off once whatever it's inflating hits a preset PSI.
Entertainment and comfort
If your car already has an infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, great, but if you have an older model car, you can actually add aftermarket CarPlay and Android Auto screens. You plop one on your dashboard, hook it up to some power, connect it to your car's audio system, connect your phone, and use it to view your navigation app, stream music, and so on like you would in a much newer vehicle. Some even feature a built-in dashcam on the back. For the rear passengers, you can add phone and tablet holders to the backs of your front seats, which usually mount to the headrest posts and grab the gadgets in a clamp.
Cabin air quality is another area that's easy to overlook. Car air purifiers are a bit bigger than a coffee mug, feature HEPA filters and some even let you put in fragrances as an added benefit. Your life behind the wheel will also be a lot more comfortable if you cover your windshield with a sun shade whenever you leave your car parked outside during the summer.