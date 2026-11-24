Windows Reliability Monitor is an easy application to use, although accessing the program itself can be a little tricky. Every version of Windows can access the program by opening the Run box (Windows Key + R) and typing in:

Perfmon /rel

If you are using Windows 8 or later, you can also find the Reliability Monitor by opening the Start menu and typing in "reliability." You should see "View reliability history" as an option. Click on it to bring up the Reliability Monitor. The Control Panel is a third way to access the Reliability Monitor, located under the "Security and Maintenance" subsection of the Security tab.

Windows

The application itself is easy to understand. You'll see a grid of events that break down your system's stability based on event logs. Windows keeps track of hardware and application performance at all times, so if something goes wrong, it creates an event log entry that shows up here.

Clicking the blue "i" icons brings up information about your system that day, such as successful updates or software installations. Any days that experienced a critical software or hardware failure will have a red "x" icon next to them. Clicking the red icon will open the flagged events for further investigation. Days are also ranked with a stability score, indicating how long your PC has gone without issues. It's not the most reliable data point since you can easily inflate the score by not using your PC, but it can be a starting point when troubleshooting.