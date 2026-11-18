GTA 6's cops will remember you thanks to the 'Heat' system
It’s a fun evolution of the iconic Wanted mechanic.
With Grand Theft Auto 6 finally starting to roll out to players after more than a decade of development, people are beginning to discover the ways developer Rockstar Games has tweaked the GTA formula. One of the more interesting examples involves the franchise's well-known Wanted system.
As before, the game's police will respond to the player as they commit crimes across Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida. If you've played any GTA game in the past, you know to look to the top of the interface to see your Wanted level, represented here by up to six stars. As your Wanted level increases, the police will respond with more force. At one star, for example, a couple of patrol cars will start chasing you, while at four stars and higher the VCPD will begin deploying helicopters and armored cars to take down protagonists Jason and Lucia.
To this system, Rockstar has added a new "Heat" mechanic that makes it more difficult for players to lose the police. Here's how that system works.
Here's how the Heat system works
The Heat system consists of three related mechanics. First, there are the Wanted stars themselves, which, for the first time in the series, will change color depending on whether the police know if you're the suspect they're after.
- If the stars are white with a black outline, the police are investigating a crime but don't know you're the culprit. You can lose your Wanted level by slipping away unnoticed.
- If the stars are gray, the police are investigating a crime and know certain identifying features about Jason and Lucia. More on those features below.
- If the stars are white, the police are onto you. You need to lose them by breaking line of sight.
- If the stars are red, you've managed to lose the police, but they will start chasing you again if they identify you.
Here's how the police can identify Jason and Lucia
Below your Wanted level, you will see a new set of tracking icons. So far Engadget has seen six in total, and they're designed to communicate how the police know you're the suspect they're after. The more of these icons you see at the same time, the easier it is for the police to identify you and start a new chase.
- Camera icon: Indicates you were caught on a security camera. Avoid or take out any cameras you see ahead of time to make it easier to escape.
- Accomplice icon: The police know Jason and Lucia are traveling as pair. Split them up to help both escape.
- Clothes hanger icon: The police know what you look like based on your outfit. Change clothes to throw them off.
- Face icon: The police know the faces of Jason and Lucia. Wear a mask before you commit a crime.
- Weapon icon: The police saw the weapons Jason and Lucia used to commit a crime. Hide them to avoid detection.
- Vehicle icon: The police know the vehicle Jason and Lucia used to escape a crime scene. Ditch your car or take it to a Pay 'n' Spray.
In short, unless you want to get into a gun fight with the police, the game encourages you to hide Jason and Lucia's identity. A bit of preparation goes a long way. Lastly, there's a regional element to the Heat system. As you commit more crimes in the same area, the police will respond with more patrols. They will stay in an area even after you lose your Wanted level. You can see if an area is "Hot" by looking at your map. It will have a purple overlay over it. Over time, an area's Heat level will cool down if you don't commit any crimes there.