With Grand Theft Auto 6 finally starting to roll out to players after more than a decade of development, people are beginning to discover the ways developer Rockstar Games has tweaked the GTA formula. One of the more interesting examples involves the franchise's well-known Wanted system.

As before, the game's police will respond to the player as they commit crimes across Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida. If you've played any GTA game in the past, you know to look to the top of the interface to see your Wanted level, represented here by up to six stars. As your Wanted level increases, the police will respond with more force. At one star, for example, a couple of patrol cars will start chasing you, while at four stars and higher the VCPD will begin deploying helicopters and armored cars to take down protagonists Jason and Lucia.

To this system, Rockstar has added a new "Heat" mechanic that makes it more difficult for players to lose the police. Here's how that system works.