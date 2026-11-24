You've likely noticed the "STOP to cancel" note when you receive texts from short codes. And for legitimate communications that you asked to receive from restaurants, surveys, loyalty programs and similar, STOP is a fine way to cut them off. But it's not your only option for ending unwanted texts, and for many kinds, it can do more harm than good.

Nobody wants garbage texts about phony job offers, illicit encounters or other scams, but it's important to think carefully about how you respond to them. Rather than deleting them and dealing with more in the future, you have other options — and they're ones that won't prompt more incoming junk.

Remember to treat any messages from unknown numbers with caution, since they're used for "wrong number" scams and all kinds of other schemes. Don't tap an unexpected link, even if it claims you have an unpaid toll or need to confirm details to fix a delivery problem.