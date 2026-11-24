Why you should never reply with STOP when you receive spam texts
An honest opt-out method for marketing messages sends a different signal to shady scammers.
You've likely noticed the "STOP to cancel" note when you receive texts from short codes. And for legitimate communications that you asked to receive from restaurants, surveys, loyalty programs and similar, STOP is a fine way to cut them off. But it's not your only option for ending unwanted texts, and for many kinds, it can do more harm than good.
Nobody wants garbage texts about phony job offers, illicit encounters or other scams, but it's important to think carefully about how you respond to them. Rather than deleting them and dealing with more in the future, you have other options — and they're ones that won't prompt more incoming junk.
Remember to treat any messages from unknown numbers with caution, since they're used for "wrong number" scams and all kinds of other schemes. Don't tap an unexpected link, even if it claims you have an unpaid toll or need to confirm details to fix a delivery problem.
The issue with replying STOP
Marketing texts from actual businesses include the "STOP to end" line because they're legally required to give you a way out, similar to the mandatory Unsubscribe link at the bottom of emails. This is covered by the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In those cases, after replying STOP, you shouldn't hear from them again, but they do legally have 10 business days to stop messages to your number.
However, not all the texts you get from unknown numbers are like this. Spam texts that advertise lonely singles, too-good-to-be-true job offers, package delivery scams or other types of nonsense aren't operating within normal marketing laws. You might thus reply STOP out of habit, even if they don't include a note about that.
By doing so, you're confirming to the sender that your number is active, which will likely result in you getting even more junk texts. It costs spammers almost nothing to send out many thousands of texts to random numbers, but few of those are confirmed as live, so you're making yourself a target. Replying can also demonstrate that you aren't able to recognize a text scam, possibly tagging you for future efforts if they think they can hook you.
How to deal with scam texts
Only reply STOP when you want to stop getting alerts you specifically signed up for. For anything else, never respond; instead, you should use your phone's tools to deal with unwanted messages safely.
On iPhone, you should see a Stop or Report Spam button under messages from unknown senders that include a STOP note. Tap this, and you can choose Delete and Stop or Delete and Report Spam. Both erase the conversation from your phone; the former sends a STOP reply after doing this, while the latter reports the message to your carrier and Apple. For messages without a mention of STOP, the only option is Report Spam.
A similar option appears at the bottom of conversations with unknown senders; tap Delete followed by Delete and Report Spam. In case the number keeps contacting you, tap the number at the top of the conversation and choose Block Contact to cut off all communication.
On Android, you can report an entire conversation as spam in Google Messages by holding it in the list, then choosing Block > Report spam. Alternatively, open a conversation, tap the three-dot More button, then choose Details > Block & report spam. You'll also have the option to block the number.
For either platform, you can also long-press the message and forward it to 7726 (SPAM on a keypad). This reports the text to your carrier for analysis, helping it block spammers across the network. You might get a response asking for the sender's number, so wait to block it until you've confirmed this.
Fighting back against spam messages
Even when you know what to do upon receiving junk texts, it's better if you don't get them in the first place. Android and iOS both have ways to filter low-quality messages so you aren't getting alerted for nothing.
If you have an iPhone, visit Settings > Apps > Messages, where you have a few choices. Turn on Filter Spam to send obvious garbage to a separate Spam folder. Enable Screen Unknown Senders, then messages from numbers not in your contacts will go to their own folder. And under Text Message Filter, enable the built-in Text Message Filter to put other texts into groups like Transactions and Promotions.
The Allow Notifications menu controls which of these groups send you alerts. Some third-party iPhone apps offer their own message filtering options, which will appear here. Once it's all set up, access the filtered groups from the three-line Filter button at the top-right corner of Messages.
On Android, open Google Messages, tap your profile picture at the top-right corner and choose Messages settings. Choose Protection & Safety, then you can choose from Standard protection or Enhanced protection for junk messages. In your profile picture menu, choose Spam & blocked to review filtered messages.
Other anti-spam options
Many mobile carriers offer their own protections from spam messages (like T-Mobile ScamShield), which are worth a look if you're still receiving trash. Depending on your carrier, you might activate this by changing a toggle in your account, dialing a code to activate or installing a separate app. The base features should be free; it's almost certainly not worth paying for any premium subscriptions on offer. Third-party tools like Truecaller are another option.
Otherwise, be careful of where you give out your number. While spammers often get your number from leaks, other times your contact details spread around when you sign up on a shady website or a company sells them. When making a new account, always check the settings to see if you can limit your information from being shared for marketing purposes. That can help stop spam calls as well as texts.