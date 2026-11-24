The Quick Tap feature is available on all Pixel 4a (5G) and newer phones. To access it and to customize the settings, open the Settings app on your Pixel phone, then tap System > Gestures > Quick Tap to start actions.

From there, you can then choose a built-in action for Quick Tap to perform when you double-tap the back of your phone. All of these actions are pretty convenient, but since Quick Tap only supports one action at a time, you should choose the one you're likely to use most.

You can assign Quick Tap to turn the flashlight on and off even when your phone is locked. Or set the feature to take a screenshot without having to hold the power and volume-down buttons at the same time. Quick Tap can also play or pause music, videos or podcasts using just about any of your favorite streaming apps with just a couple of taps. This is super convenient when you want to watch or listen to content while you're driving, cooking or working out, because you don't need to unlock the phone, navigate the apps and resume your media. Just double-tap the back of your Pixel.

Use Quick Tap to wake up Gemini without having to talk to the phone. Or assign Quick Tap to easily show notifications without having to pull the notification shade down from the top of the screen; Quick Tap pulls it down for you. You can also use the feature to open the multiple app overview screen and switch between recently used apps without navigating. Quick Tap can also launch any app installed on your Pixel phone — you just need to assign which app you use most.

One thing to consider: Quick Tap works perfectly on a naked Pixel phone. However, if you have a protective case on your phone, you might need to try a few things to get it working as it should. If your Pixel phone case is super thick, finger tapping may not be enough to get it going. Lighter-weight cases, though, should allow you to activate Quick Tap without much effort.

If you're having trouble, there is an option within the Quick Tap settings called Require stronger taps, designed to prevent accidental triggering of an app when you put the phone down or slide it into your pocket. Make sure that's turned off and then test it out. Messing around with where you tap your phone can also help. If you have a magnetic accessory on the back of the phone, keep tapping around until you find the sweet spot. For the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 11 Pro Fold phones, you can tap the rear glass panel whether the phone is unfolded or closed to activate Quick Tap.