While Starlink has had a lot of bad press in 2026 — mostly because of reported slowdowns in Ukraine and its general association with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — there's no denying that for some people, it may be their best or only internet option. That's because Starlink satellites have wide global coverage, reaching areas inaccessible not just to landline connections but potentially competing cellular and satellite services as well.

There are a variety of ways Starlink can be optimized, an obvious one being dish placement. Less obvious, though, is controlling how your system broadcasts Wi-Fi. You'd think the hard part would be capturing signals from space, after all, not bouncing them a few more feet to your laptop or TV.

What we're specifically talking about here is splitting your Wi-Fi into separate 2.4 and 5GHz networks in the Starlink app. We'll explain what that means, why it can be beneficial and when you may want to stick with the normal unified setting.