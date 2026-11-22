Most people can recognize an original PlayStation or Nintendo 64 at a glance, but some variations of common consoles are much less familiar. Perhaps they were made for a limited promotion, released exclusively in Japan or were given away through a contest. Some consoles never made it to stores, like the Nintendo PlayStation prototype acquired by the National Videogame Museum.

If you have an older console tucked away in a closet, it could be worth checking which edition you own. A system you might have considered to be obsolete and boring could be worth more than you think.

To gauge how rare these editions are, we looked at production numbers, limited giveaways and collector records. For resale values, we prioritized documented sales and price-guide estimates.