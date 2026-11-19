You won't find this fan favorite feature in GTA 6
Replaying missions is possible, but not easy.
Some of the more hardcore fans, running on little-to-no sleep, might be working their way through the missions in the Grand Theft Auto 6. Unlike in its predecessor though, GTA 6 has no option to replay completed story missions. That marks a major change from the previous game, which allowed players to run back finished mission from the pause menu, mostly to retry its skill challenges. (Those haven't reappeared, either.)
Even after more than 100 hours playing the game for his review, GamesRadar editor-in-chief Josh West said that he found no replay option. Other early-access reviewers are reporting the same. So, the only way back into a mission, at least for now, is to load a manual save made before it started, and before autosave overwrites itself.
Mission replay and gold medals in GTA 5
Mission replay was first added to The Ballad of Gay Tony, the second Grand Theft Auto 4 expansion, back in 2009. It also introduced a scoring system that graded players on secondary mission goals like completion time, damage taken and headshots. Replay was introduced essentially so players could go back and get a better score. Then, with GTA 5, those goals became bronze, silver and gold medals, and achievements tied to attaining them. Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2's also had a "Gold Rush" trophy, which also asked for 70 gold medals out of the 104 available via its story missions.
GTA 6 has no gold medal objectives at all, at least as things stand now. Instead, challenges can be found in their own section of the progress menu. They cover broader goals rather than being mission-specific, and mostly unlock cheats once the story is completed. Rockstar North's co-studio head Rob Nelson told IGN that Rockstar had made "a very conscious effort to open things up where possible" in GTA 6's missions. Players will now find that some missions suggest an optimal route that players can ignore, for example, with the job turning into a police chase rather than ending in failure.
Red Dead Redemption 2 players long complained that straying from set paths could fail missions. That, along with GTA 5's mission medals enforcing a linear playstyle, seems to be the reason why Rockstar left them out.
How to revisit a GTA 6 mission
GTA 6 gives us 15 save slots. That might seem generous on the face of it, but it's not all that many for a campaign that has more than 90 main missions. Sharper minds than I have worked out that keeping a route back to everything would mean a fresh manual save roughly every 6.6 percent of the way through the game.
The missing mission repeat feature probably comes down to how sprawling GTA 6's story is. Entire missions can play out differently based on decisions players made earlier, sometimes without knowing they were making them. A heist, for example, can be buttery smooth or turn into an awful mess depending on gameplay completed hours earlier. Story choices also shape the wider world, down to which characters live and die. Reloading a mission and playing it in isolation would ignore the choices that set it up originally.
It's not all bad news: Races, stunts, pool and other minigames are repeatable, as are shop robberies and the bank jobs as the story unlocks. Robbed locations gray out on the map and reset after a cooldown.
And obviously GTA 6's story was designed to support repeat playthroughs, but that's a big commitment. Nelson himself — the game's lead dev — has said his playthrough took 80 hours, covering the main story and some optional goals. In GTA 5, you could jump back into a favorite mission in a few minutes, but now, playing one differently means planning saves in advance or committing to another full run. Whether that changes remains to be seen.