GTA 6 gives us 15 save slots. That might seem generous on the face of it, but it's not all that many for a campaign that has more than 90 main missions. Sharper minds than I have worked out that keeping a route back to everything would mean a fresh manual save roughly every 6.6 percent of the way through the game.

The missing mission repeat feature probably comes down to how sprawling GTA 6's story is. Entire missions can play out differently based on decisions players made earlier, sometimes without knowing they were making them. A heist, for example, can be buttery smooth or turn into an awful mess depending on gameplay completed hours earlier. Story choices also shape the wider world, down to which characters live and die. Reloading a mission and playing it in isolation would ignore the choices that set it up originally.

It's not all bad news: Races, stunts, pool and other minigames are repeatable, as are shop robberies and the bank jobs as the story unlocks. Robbed locations gray out on the map and reset after a cooldown.

And obviously GTA 6's story was designed to support repeat playthroughs, but that's a big commitment. Nelson himself — the game's lead dev — has said his playthrough took 80 hours, covering the main story and some optional goals. In GTA 5, you could jump back into a favorite mission in a few minutes, but now, playing one differently means planning saves in advance or committing to another full run. Whether that changes remains to be seen.