Ubisoft lays off 166 more workers, opens a generative AI studio
Even Rockstar developers fear layoffs, as GTA 6 rakes in billions of dollars.
Gaming jobs seemingly aren't safe, whether your company is struggling or you just shipped the biggest game ever. But don't worry: AI studios are coming with "groundbreaking experiences."
On Thursday, Ubisoft announced that it's laying off 166 workers at its Montreal and Quebec City studios. GamesIndustry.biz reports that the cuts are mostly in production and support roles tied to canceled or reworked projects.
Ubisoft's cuts continue
The layoffs follow previous rounds in January, which it described at the time as "final." Since then, Ubisoft has closed several studios and reduced the headcount at others. All told, the company's headcount dropped by about 1,100 people between April and September.
The new cuts reportedly include some employees at Vantage Studios, the Tencent-backed venture that handles Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Rainbow Six. In its earnings report on Thursday, Ubisoft described its Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake as a "strong commercial success," with the company's new structure "delivering first tangible benefits." (About 1,100 former Ubisoft employees may disagree.)
Ubisoft added that it's opening a new subsidiary, Motherbrain, focused on "AI for gameplay innovation." Its crew made Teammates, Ubisoft's "first playable generative AI experience."
Even Rockstar devs are worried
While Ubisoft has been struggling for years, you can't say the same for Take-Two. Earlier this week, one of its studios, Firaxis (maker of Civilization and XCOM), announced that it's laying off about a third of its workforce. Today, of course, marks the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. Take-Two described the game's preorders as reaching "unprecedented levels," and analysts estimate nearly $2 billion in first-day sales alone.
Surely, GTA 6 developers feel safe then, right? Not necessarily. The Guardian published an op-ed on Wednesday by Rockstar North programmer Nestor Uriarte, who wrote that he and his colleagues worry about what comes next. "It says a lot about the industry that even my colleagues and I, working on the biggest game of all time, are worried about getting laid off," he wrote.
These are precisely the kinds of worries that labor unions are designed to address. Over 1,600 Rockstar UK workers are voting this month on whether the company should recognize their union, which would be the largest in the UK gaming industry. That vote comes as a UK tribunal weighs whether Rockstar's firing of over 30 employees last year, most of whom were union members or organizers, was union-busting. Rockstar claims the workers were let go for leaking confidential information.
Meanwhile, a new GDC survey found that one in three gaming industry workers have been laid off in the past two years. Unsurprisingly, 55 percent of respondents said generative AI is having a negative effect on the industry.