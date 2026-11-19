While Ubisoft has been struggling for years, you can't say the same for Take-Two. Earlier this week, one of its studios, Firaxis (maker of Civilization and XCOM), announced that it's laying off about a third of its workforce. Today, of course, marks the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. Take-Two described the game's preorders as reaching "unprecedented levels," and analysts estimate nearly $2 billion in first-day sales alone.

Surely, GTA 6 developers feel safe then, right? Not necessarily. The Guardian published an op-ed on Wednesday by Rockstar North programmer Nestor Uriarte, who wrote that he and his colleagues worry about what comes next. "It says a lot about the industry that even my colleagues and I, working on the biggest game of all time, are worried about getting laid off," he wrote.

These are precisely the kinds of worries that labor unions are designed to address. Over 1,600 Rockstar UK workers are voting this month on whether the company should recognize their union, which would be the largest in the UK gaming industry. That vote comes as a UK tribunal weighs whether Rockstar's firing of over 30 employees last year, most of whom were union members or organizers, was union-busting. Rockstar claims the workers were let go for leaking confidential information.

Meanwhile, a new GDC survey found that one in three gaming industry workers have been laid off in the past two years. Unsurprisingly, 55 percent of respondents said generative AI is having a negative effect on the industry.