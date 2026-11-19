Motorola teased a new foldable Razr phone with a social media video in September. The stocky, book-folding smartphone was only shown as a silhouette, but new leak claims to have images and some details about this upcoming model.

According to SammyGuru, the next generation will be dubbed the Razr Flex. One model is a deep green with a fabric-like finish, the other looks like beige leather. The site has photos that seem to match the dimensions from the official video, with two different colors. The design mimics that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 or the newer iPhone Duo, with a square-ish screen when closed and more tablet-like dimensions in its open configuration. Speculation pegs the closed screen as 5 inches and the open one as 6.9 inches. SammyGuru also cites rumors that whenever the Razr Flex hits the market, it would retail for about $1,700 in the US.

We have exclusive imagery of the Motorola Razr Flex, a wide book-style rival to the Galaxy Z Fold 8. - Earlier reports put the main screen near 6.9 inches, cover screen near 5 inches

- Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a 7.6-inch main display and a 5.5-inch cover screen

- Two colors: PANTONE... pic.twitter.com/IEqtVabFtY — SammyGuru (@sammygurus) November 19, 2026

Per usual, leaks always come with several grains of salt. The finishes and colors shown are markedly different from what the company has made available for its debut foldable, the aptly named Motorola Razr Fold. And other than the teaser in the fall, Motorola hasn't given any further official word about its next steps into the space. But that green sure is pretty.