Motorola teases new compact foldable Razr

Not wanting to be left out of the foldable party after today's iPhone Duo announcement, Motorola has teased a new Razr model. Based on a video the company shared to social media, the next Razr will not be a flip phone, but a foldable with a compact, book-style structure.

The brief Instagram Reel shows a brief history of the many Razrs released over the past 22 years. The final entry in this timeline of Razr phones is the silhouette of boxy smartphone. It's notably thicker and stockier than its predecessor, but retains the same fold structure rather than the vertical flip that was Razr's original signature. A wider screen seems to be popular this year, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the iPhone Duo both also going broad with their ratios. The company hasn't given a name or timeline or any detailed specs, so expect to hear more from Motorola about the new phone in the near future.

Motorola has been making a big push into the foldable phone space this year. In addition to three clamshell-style Razr models, it also announced its first full-sized model, the Motorola Razr Fold. We reviewed the device in May and it impressed us as a new option to rival the established product lines from Samsung and Google.