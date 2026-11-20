For now, the third-gen Meta Ray-Ban glasses only come in three frame styles: there's the classic Wayfarer frames, which have gotten a bit slimmer; Zena, a new cat-eye shape and Aviator, which Meta says is a tribute to the classic Ray-Ban design. As usual, each style is available in a number of different frame colors, many of which are semi-transparent so you can see some of the inner components if you look closely.

For this review, I wore a pair of Aviator frames in a brown tortoiseshell color called Havana. I've spent a lot of time in previous reviews complaining about glasses only coming in dark, boxy frames, so I was excited to see two new shapes. But it is disappointing that both the Zena and Aviator frames start at an eye watering $529.

Maybe it's because the new, bolder frame shapes aren't for everyone. I've owned many aviator-style sunglasses over the years, but these felt the most oversized. They are 10mm wider than the smallest Gen 3 Wayfarer frames and it definitely showed on my face. I also felt a little silly wearing thick aviator glasses with clear lenses. I understand Meta offers clear transition lenses as the default choice for most of its AI glasses because it gives people more flexibility in how they wear them. But I think this particular frame shape is better suited to sunglasses.

Karissa Bell for Engadget

The bulkiness of the frames also caused some issues with the fit. The glasses constantly slipped down my nose to the point where I considered buying after-market silicon tips to keep them in place. The glasses' tips are technically adjustable, but unlike some other Meta Glasses that offer DIY adjustments, Ray-Ban Meta frames need to be adjusted professionally by an optician or at a Meta store. That's not a big deal if you buy a pair at one of these physical establishments, but it's kind of a pain if you order online.

The other major noticeable change with Gen 3 is the addition of the action button, which has appeared on other recent models of Meta glasses. It's basically a customizable shortcut that lets you trigger a specific action without a voice command. I like to set mine to "read my latest text message," but you can use it for just about any Meta AI query.

Under the hood, Gen 3 comes with two upgrades compared with Gen 2. It has a slightly better battery life, with the frames lasting "up to 9 hours" on a single charge and the charging case adding an additional 50 hours. That's about an hour better than Gen 2, but as usual, battery life can vary significantly depending on how you use them. I was able to squeeze about six hours of continuous audio playback on my pair. Features like Live AI, which uses the camera to analyze your surroundings, will drain the battery even more quickly.

Karissa Bell for Engadget

Gen 3 also comes with an extra microphone, which Meta says should improve the sound quality for phone and video calls you take with your glasses. I never got any complaints with the five-mic setup on Gen 2, but people I spoke to on the phone while wearing Gen 3 assured me that I sounded clearer than I do on my AirPods Pro 2.